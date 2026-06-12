



Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani undertook his maiden visit to the Headquarters of the Western Air Command, where he engaged with senior leadership of the Indian Air Force to deliberate on the future trajectory of India’s military transformation.





The visit was marked by a strong emphasis on the principles of Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation, which he described as the three pillars of building a modern, integrated and future-ready military force.





On arrival, General Subramani was received by Air Marshal George Thomas, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command. He was comprehensively briefed on the command’s operational responsibilities, its readiness levels and the ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing capabilities.





This interaction provided him with a detailed overview of the operational posture of one of the most strategically significant commands of the Indian Air Force.





In his address to officers at the headquarters, the CDS underscored the transformative power of JAI — Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation. He highlighted the growing importance of joint operations and inter-service integration in countering emerging security challenges.





Stressing the need for enhanced synergy among the Army, Navy and Air Force, he noted that such integration is vital for strengthening India’s defence preparedness and operational effectiveness in an increasingly complex environment.





General Subramani reiterated the significance of self-reliance in defence, aligning his message with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He called for accelerated efforts in indigenous capability development and technological innovation, encouraging the Armed Forces to leverage domestic expertise and innovation to reduce dependence on foreign defence technologies.





His remarks reflected the broader national drive to build sovereign defence capabilities across aerospace, cyber, electronic warfare and advanced weapons systems.





The CDS also drew attention to Human Resource Capital as the ultimate force multiplier. He emphasised that the strength, professionalism and adaptability of military personnel form the foundation of combat effectiveness.





He urged investment in leadership development, training and skill enhancement to prepare the Armed Forces for future operational environments characterised by rapid technological change and multi-domain warfare.





The visit underscored the Armed Forces’ commitment to jointness, technological advancement and self-reliance as key drivers of India’s military modernisation. It reaffirmed the collective resolve to build an integrated and capable defence force prepared to meet the challenges of an evolving security landscape.





The symbolism of the CDS’s maiden visit to the Western Air Command also highlighted the importance of air power in joint operations and the need for seamless coordination across services.





General Subramani’s emphasis on innovation resonates with India’s ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and advanced aerospace technologies into its defence architecture.





His call for synergy between human capital and technological advancement reflects a holistic approach to military transformation, ensuring that India’s Armed Forces remain agile, resilient and future-ready.





Agencies







