



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out a highly secretive missile test from the Chandipur range in Balasore, Odisha, on 10 June 2026.





The trial was conducted under unusually tight security, with over 11,000 residents evacuated, fuelling speculation that the exercise involved a next‑generation strategic weapon such as the Agni‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile. No official confirmation has yet been issued, intensifying intrigue around the program.





The missile was launched at approximately 3:50 PM from Launch Pad‑3 at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.





The Balasore district administration coordinated the evacuation of 11,442 residents within a 3.5‑kilometre radius of the site, relocating them to temporary shelters including cyclone centres and schools. Livestock were also moved as part of the safety protocols. Security forces maintained strict vigilance around the test zone, underscoring the sensitivity of the operation.





The absence of official details has led defence analysts to speculate that the missile could be part of India’s advanced strategic arsenal. Reports suggest the Agni‑6 program, which has been under development for several years, may have reached a stage where flight trials are possible.





On the contrary, experts also believe the test may have involved an advanced strategic weapon or a next-generation missile system. The high level of secrecy suggests the program could be linked to sensitive national defence capabilities. DRDO has not yet confirmed the identity or purpose of the missile that was tested.





Coming back to Agni‑6, the ICBM is expected to have a range between 8,000 and 12,000 kilometres, placing it firmly in the category of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It is also believed to incorporate Multiple Independently Targetable Re‑entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, enabling a single missile to strike multiple targets simultaneously.





Former DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat had recently stated that the organisation was ready to proceed with the Agni‑6 program once government approval was granted. The timing of this test, combined with the scale of preparations, has strengthened speculation that the missile fired could indeed be the Agni‑6.





However, without trajectory data, visuals, or an official release, the identity of the missile remains unconfirmed.





The Chandipur range has a long history of hosting strategic missile trials, including variants of the Agni series. In May 2026, DRDO successfully tested an advanced Agni missile equipped with MIRV capability from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island.





That trial demonstrated India’s ability to deliver multiple payloads over a wide geographical area, significantly enhancing deterrence capabilities. The latest test at Chandipur appears to be a continuation of this trajectory, reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening its nuclear triad and long‑range strike options.





The secrecy surrounding the Chandipur launch is notable even by DRDO’s standards. While missile trials often involve evacuations and security measures, the scale of this operation and the silence from official channels suggest the weapon tested is of considerable strategic importance.





Defence experts argue that such secrecy is deliberate, intended to protect sensitive national defence capabilities and avoid premature disclosure before technical data is fully analysed.





This test adds to India’s busy missile calendar in 2026, which has already seen multiple trials of advanced systems. It highlights the country’s determination to advance indigenous defence technology and maintain credible deterrence in a rapidly evolving strategic environment.





The successful execution of the trial, despite the absence of public details, underscores the maturity of India’s missile development infrastructure and the growing sophistication of its strategic programs.





Agencies







