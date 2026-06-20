



Hyderabad-based spacetech company Dhruva Space has entered into a significant partnership with Finnish firm ICEYE through the signing of a memorandum of understanding.





The collaboration will span satellite manufacturing, space systems production, earth observation services, disaster management solutions and ground segment infrastructure.





This agreement marks a major step in strengthening India’s role in the global space economy while leveraging ICEYE’s expertise in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology.





The pact was announced against the backdrop of Bharat Innovates 2026, currently underway in Nice, France. Dhruva Space highlighted that the framework is designed to maximise its end-to-end capabilities in spacecraft engineering, scaled manufacturing, launch integration, ground station infrastructure and space applications. ICEYE brings to the table its industry-leading SAR constellation and advanced earth observation expertise, creating a complementary partnership that covers the entire value chain.





A key element of the agreement is the evaluation of large-scale production of space components and subsystems from India. Dhruva’s upcoming 2.80 lakh square foot assembly, integration and testing facility near Hyderabad will serve as the cornerstone of this effort.





Once operational, the plant is expected to act as a capacity multiplier, enabling scalable production of critical space hardware. This will not only support Dhruva’s ambitions but also provide ICEYE with a resilient manufacturing base in India to meet its growing global requirements.





The MoU also outlines opportunities for joint development and manufacture of satellite buses and other space systems. These will cater to both domestic and international programmes, reinforcing India’s position as a hub for advanced space technology.





Additionally, the collaboration will expand access to earth observation data and analytics in India, with applications in disaster management, agriculture, maritime monitoring and climate monitoring. Such initiatives are expected to enhance India’s capabilities in managing natural disasters and supporting sustainable development.





Dhruva Space’s ground station network will also play a pivotal role in the partnership. Opportunities to utilise this infrastructure to enhance data accessibility, accelerate downlink capabilities and develop ground station as a service offerings for customers operating in and through India are being actively explored. This will ensure rapid and reliable delivery of earth observation data to end-users across sectors.





Dhruva Space CEO and Co-founder Sanjay Nekkanti emphasised that the partnership is designed to explore opportunities spanning the entire value chain, from manufacturing and space systems to data delivery and applications.





ICEYE Co-founder and CEO Rafal Modrzewski echoed this sentiment, noting that the collaboration aims to combine local manufacturing, rapid data access and innovative applications for customers across multiple industries.





This partnership is particularly significant in the context of India’s growing private space sector, which has seen rapid expansion in recent years. With over 300 start-ups now operating in the country, collaborations such as this one between Dhruva Space and ICEYE highlight the increasing global confidence in India’s ability to deliver advanced space solutions.





The agreement also aligns with India’s broader strategic goal of capturing a substantial share of the global space economy by 2033.





Agencies







