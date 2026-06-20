



India’s acquisition of nine retired UK Jaguars has highlighted its urgent need for spare parts to sustain its ageing Jaguar fleet. With Nigeria holding 25 decommissioned Jaguars in storage, New Delhi may see a fresh opportunity to secure additional airframes and components to extend the operational life of its strike aircraft.





India remains the sole operator of the SEPECAT Jaguar fighter jet, a Cold War-era Anglo-French design inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1979. The aircraft, locally known as the Shamsher, continues to serve in six squadrons, each with around 16 to 18 aircraft.





Despite their age, Jaguars remain central to India’s deep penetration strike capability, particularly in maritime and ground-attack roles.





The recent shipment of nine retired Royal Air Force Jaguars from the United Kingdom is part of a broader strategy to cannibalise retired airframes for spares. These aircraft, carefully wrapped and shipped from British docks, will provide engines, avionics, and structural components to sustain India’s fleet.





This follows earlier acquisitions from France, which supplied 31 retired airframes, and Oman, which transferred more than 20 aircraft along with engines and spares. The UK had also previously delivered twin-seat Jaguars and hundreds of rotables to India.





Nigeria, which retired its Jaguars years ago, has 25 decommissioned aircraft reportedly stored in facilities.





These airframes, though grounded, could represent a significant opportunity for India. If acquired, they would provide a substantial pool of spare parts, particularly for critical systems such as the Martin Baker MK-9 ejection seat, which has become increasingly difficult to support due to discontinued production. India has already faced shortages of these components, prompting exploration of indigenous ejection seat solutions.





The Jaguar fleet has undergone extensive upgrades under the DARIN-III modernisation programme led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. These upgrades include the installation of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars, advanced avionics, and modern cockpit systems.





However, plans to re-engine the aircraft with Honeywell F-125IN turbofan engines did not materialise due to cost concerns, leaving the fleet reliant on older Adour engines. This makes the acquisition of spare engines from retired airframes even more critical.





Operationally, Jaguars have proven their worth in conflicts such as the Kargil War of 1999, where they executed over 1,500 sorties in high-altitude conditions without losses. More recently, upgraded variants have been reported to employ advanced weapons such as Rampage supersonic missiles, while maritime strike versions continue to patrol the Arabian Sea. Despite their age, the aircraft remain versatile and effective.





India’s strategy of sourcing retired Jaguars from multiple countries reflects both necessity and pragmatism. With global retirements of the aircraft, opportunities are limited. Nigeria’s stock of 25 decommissioned Jaguars could therefore be a valuable addition to India’s inventory, ensuring continued serviceability of its fleet until the planned retirement around 2035.





The move would also reinforce India’s ability to sustain its strike capability while awaiting the induction of newer platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





The possibility of acquiring Nigerian Jaguars underscores India’s determination to keep its Jaguar fleet airborne for another decade. It also highlights the importance of international cooperation in sustaining legacy platforms, even as the world’s air forces move on to newer generations of fighters.





Agencies







