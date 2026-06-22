India’s nuclear energy ambitions will require innovative financing tools such as green bonds, blended finance, and export credit support, alongside regulatory reforms and workforce development, to achieve the target of 100 GW capacity by 2047.





A new KPMG–USIBC report stresses that coordinated policy, financial innovation, and international collaboration are essential for building a resilient, future-ready nuclear ecosystem.





India’s nuclear energy sector is at a strategic turning point, with the potential to emerge as a global leader in nuclear power. The joint report by KPMG and the US-India Business Council highlights that achieving this vision will depend on harmonising safety standards, advancing joint research and development, and mobilising capital through innovative financing mechanisms.





Green bonds, blended finance, and export credit support are identified as critical instruments to reduce investment risks, attract institutional capital, and align nuclear projects with global sustainability objectives.





The report underscores that financing alone will not suffice. A robust ecosystem must also include regulatory agility, transparent communication, and public engagement to build societal trust in nuclear energy.





This is particularly important in areas such as nuclear waste management and environmental safety, where public concerns remain significant. Transparent dialogue and effective outreach will be vital in ensuring societal acceptance of nuclear expansion.





A major challenge highlighted is workforce readiness. India will need a skilled workforce capable of safely constructing and managing nuclear facilities to meet the ambitious target of 100 GW capacity by 2047.





The report calls for a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education in premier universities, alongside international collaborations to accelerate skill development. This approach will ensure that both current and future generations of engineers and scientists are equipped to support the nuclear program.





Recent policy reforms have already laid the groundwork for private-sector participation. The SHANTI Act, passed in December 2025, repealed the restrictive Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010.





By modernising the legal framework, the Act has opened pathways for private and foreign investment, enabling innovation and capital inflows into the nuclear sector. However, the report stresses that further legal and regulatory reforms will be necessary to unlock the full potential of nuclear energy in India.





The roadmap outlined in the report aligns with India’s broader clean energy ambitions. Nuclear power is expected to provide reliable, low-carbon base-load generation, complementing renewable sources and supporting industrial decarbonisation.





The report also points to opportunities beyond electricity generation, including nuclear applications in industrial heat, hydrogen production, desalination, and powering data centres that require uninterrupted clean energy.





To deliver at scale, India must strengthen its nuclear-grade manufacturing capacity, vendor qualification to international standards, and modern digital instrumentation and control systems. Fuel-cycle constraints, including access to advanced fuels such as high-assay low-enriched uranium, will also need to be addressed through strategic supply chain planning and international cooperation.





Ultimately, India’s nuclear ambitions can be realised through a coordinated policy push that combines legal reform, regulatory agility, financial innovation, and global collaboration. By leveraging innovative financing tools and building a skilled workforce, India is positioning itself to achieve its long-term target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047, reinforcing energy security and advancing its net-zero 2070 pathway.





ANI







