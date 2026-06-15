



A skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri on 14 June 2026, killing all 12 people on board — 11 skydivers and the pilot.





The Pacific Aerospace P750XL, operated by Skydive Kansas City, went down in a nearby field and burst into flames. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken charge of the investigation.





The tragic incident occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m. local time when the aircraft attempted to depart Butler Memorial Airport, located about 65 miles south of Kansas City. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was not under air traffic control services at the time of departure.





Witnesses reported that the aircraft struggled to gain altitude, turned sharply to the left, and crashed nose-first about 300 yards from the runway. The wreckage immediately caught fire, which was extinguished by first responders shortly after the crash.





Authorities confirmed that all 12 occupants — the pilot and 11 passengers preparing for a skydiving operation — perished in the accident. Among the skydivers, nine were experienced jumpers, while two were participating in tandem dives.





Some family members of the victims were present at the airport and witnessed the crash, adding to the devastation. Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson described the event as a “mass casualty” incident, and Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Ewing characterised the scene as “brutal.”





The aircraft involved was a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, a single-engine turboprop built in 2010 and registered to SKYHI AERO LLC of Jasper, Tennessee. This model is widely used for skydiving operations and can carry up to 17 jumpers when configured.





Skydive Kansas City, which has operated from Butler Memorial Airport for years, issued a statement calling the crash “a devastating loss” and expressed its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those killed. The company confirmed it is cooperating fully with federal investigators.





Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and director of Bates County Emergency Management, suggested that the plane may have lost power shortly after takeoff. He noted that the pilot appeared to attempt an emergency landing near a highway but stalled before impact.





Jacobs added that weather conditions were clear and favourable at the time, ruling out poor visibility as a contributing factor. He emphasised that the final cause will only be determined after the NTSB completes its investigation.





The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler Police Department, and Bates County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to the crash site. Clergy and volunteers were also present to support grieving families.





Butler Memorial Airport was closed following the incident, and nearby roadways were shut down as a precaution. Congressman Mark Alford visited the site, pledging to support the investigation and ensure resources are provided to uncover the cause of the tragedy.





This marks the deadliest accident in the airport’s 50-year history and has sent shockwaves through the close-knit skydiving community. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, as authorities continue to notify next of kin. The NTSB is expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses, focusing on mechanical issues, pilot experience, and operational safety protocols.





Agencies







