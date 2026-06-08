



Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that India was never instructed to stop purchasing Russian oil, stressing that the only restrictions applied were to specific entities placed under sanctions.





In his remarks to CNN‑News18, Puri explained that the government had consistently managed to keep fuel prices under control despite severe global disruptions and challenges in energy supplies.





He highlighted that India was importing energy from 41 countries and had succeeded in maintaining price stability even after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for crude and LPG shipments.





Responding to questions about sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump last year, Puri stated that India’s position had been misinterpreted. He emphasised that there was no directive against Russian oil itself, only against sanctioned entities.





Purchases, he noted, were carried out by private companies rather than the government, and if they engaged with sanctioned commodities, punitive action could follow.





He pointed out that Russian oil accounted for just 2 per cent of India’s total imports in 2022, but by February 2026, imports had risen to 1.05 million barrels per day. This figure has now increased further to between 2 and 2.5 million barrels daily, underscoring Russia’s growing role in India’s energy mix.





The minister’s comments come in the wake of Washington’s decision to impose 50 per cent sanctions on Indian products last year, citing concerns that India’s purchase of Russian crude was indirectly fuelling Moscow’s war against Ukraine.





Puri countered this narrative by stressing India’s diversified energy portfolio, which spans 41 countries, including Venezuela. He added that India would seek alternative sources of oil imports if Russia were to raise prices significantly, demonstrating New Delhi’s pragmatic approach to securing energy resilience.





Puri also defended the government’s record on fuel prices, asserting that India had emerged relatively insulated from the worst effects of global turmoil. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 60 per cent of India’s LPG imports and around 90 per cent of its crude oil imports.





Despite these vulnerabilities, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international engagement and direct diplomacy with global leaders for ensuring that India’s energy supplies remained secure. He described Modi’s efforts as “outstanding statesmanship” that had helped India navigate the crisis.





The minister reminded audiences that February 2022 was the last time fuel prices were increased, and that subsequent hikes were driven by external events beyond India’s control. He reassured citizens that India was well‑positioned to manage the next 30 to 60 days even if the crisis continued, though he cautioned that prolonged geopolitical tensions could create far more serious challenges.





He warned that if the Iran conflict were to persist until March 2027, the consequences could escalate into a global depression, underscoring the gravity of the situation.





Puri’s remarks highlight India’s balancing act between maintaining affordable domestic fuel prices, diversifying energy sources, and navigating the complexities of international sanctions.





His emphasis on resilience and diversification reflects the government’s determination to shield citizens from the worst effects of global energy volatility while continuing to secure supplies from a wide range of partners.





Agencies







