



The International Police Expo 2026 opened at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday, drawing participation from security agencies, defence manufacturers, technology firms and law-enforcement experts representing more than 25 countries.





The three-day event is showcasing more than 300 technologies focused on policing, homeland security and public safety, underscoring India’s growing emphasis on indigenous innovation and advanced security solutions.





One of the major attractions on the opening day was the Tyto sniper rifle developed by SSS Defence. Designed for precision operations in urban environments, the rifle represents India’s push towards indigenous defence manufacturing.





Security personnel and international delegations gathered in large numbers to view the weapon system, which has been developed entirely in India, marking a significant milestone in the country’s small arms industry.





The exhibition also highlighted the increasing focus on counter-drone technologies. SSS Defence showcased its Varaha Counter Drone System, which identifies aerial threats through acoustic signatures rather than relying solely on radio-frequency detection. Officials explained that the system can detect and locate drones by analysing the sound generated by their propellers, providing an additional layer of protection against evolving aerial threats.





Another key attraction was the launch of India’s first AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle by Indrajaal Drone Defence. This mobile platform is designed to detect, track and respond to drone incursions while on the move, reflecting the growing integration of artificial intelligence into security operations. The vehicle represents a new dimension in mobile counter-drone infrastructure, offering dynamic protection for sensitive areas.





International participation was also prominent. Russian defence manufacturer Kalashnikov displayed the Garuda (SKAT 350-M) unmanned aerial vehicle, a high-altitude drone designed for operations in challenging terrain and electronic warfare environments. The platform attracted considerable attention from agencies exploring advanced surveillance capabilities, particularly for high-altitude and contested environments.





Beyond weapon systems and drones, exhibitors demonstrated a wide range of digital intelligence and forensic technologies. These included AI-powered forensic analysis tools, mobile investigation laboratories, advanced surveillance systems, cyber intelligence platforms and lawful interception technologies aimed at strengthening investigative capabilities. Such systems highlight the growing role of digital innovation in modern policing and homeland security.





Mobility solutions for security forces also featured prominently. AVNL displayed its latest Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle, designed to enhance operational mobility and protection. Meanwhile, the DRDO-CRPF-developed Rakshita motorbike ambulance showcased efforts to improve emergency response capabilities in difficult terrain, offering rapid casualty evacuation in areas inaccessible to conventional vehicles.





With participation from government agencies, police organisations and technology innovators, the expo reflects India’s increasing emphasis on indigenous innovation and advanced security solutions.





Organisers noted that the event is expected to facilitate collaboration, technology transfer and discussions on the future of policing and homeland security, positioning India as a hub for next-generation security technologies.





Agencies







