



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, in New Delhi on Tuesday as the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed cooperation under the BRICS framework.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting, which India is hosting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that both sides discussed ongoing cooperation under BRICS, including proposals put forward by Russia. They also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across multiple spheres, reflecting the depth of the India‑Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





The meeting underscored the importance of India‑Russia collaboration in defence, energy, and strategic affairs, while also highlighting the role of BRICS as a platform for advancing multipolarity and strengthening the voice of emerging economies.





The expansion of BRICS in recent years has added further weight to the grouping. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined in 2024, followed by Indonesia in 2025, broadening its global reach and influence.





Ajit Doval reiterated India’s consistent position that there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism, a theme he had earlier emphasised at the 1st International Security Forum in Moscow. His remarks underline India’s call for responsible states to take decisive action against sponsors of terrorism and to ensure that international cooperation remains principled and effective.





The Doval‑Shoigu meeting also reflected the strategic importance of India‑Russia ties at a time when global security challenges are intensifying. Both countries continue to coordinate closely on issues of defence modernisation, energy security, and multilateral diplomacy, with BRICS serving as a key platform for advancing shared interests.





PTI







