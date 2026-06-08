



India has voiced deep concern over the renewed escalation of hostilities in West Asia, stressing that the latest attacks are a matter of utmost importance for the international community.





The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement highlighting that the conflict, which has now stretched beyond one hundred days, continues to inflict severe humanitarian and economic costs.





The government underscored that the prolonged violence has disrupted global economic activity and energy supplies, raising fears of instability in oil markets and wider geopolitical repercussions.





The statement noted that India deeply regrets the renewed attacks and emphasised that these developments are of grave concern. The government urged all parties involved to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure civilians are not harmed, and pursue ongoing negotiations with the aim of reaching a diplomatic solution. India reiterated its longstanding position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to restoring peace and stability in the region.





The remarks come at a time when tensions in West Asia have heightened significantly, with the conflict threatening to spill over into neighbouring areas and further destabilise the global economy.





The humanitarian toll has been immense, with widespread suffering among civilian populations and mounting pressure on international relief agencies. India’s call for restraint reflects its consistent advocacy for peaceful resolution of disputes and its concern over the impact of prolonged instability on energy security and maritime safety.





India’s position also aligns with its broader diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the Gulf and surrounding regions, where disruptions to shipping lanes and energy infrastructure pose risks to global trade.





The government’s appeal for de-escalation underscores its role as a responsible stakeholder in international affairs, seeking to prevent further escalation and to safeguard both humanitarian interests and economic stability.





Agencies







