



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined fellow global leaders for the traditional group photograph at the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.





The gathering was captured in an iconic frame that included European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





Ahead of the photograph, French President Emmanuel Macron personally welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the summit venue, underscoring the importance of India’s participation in the high-profile event. Modi’s presence at the summit follows an official invitation from President Macron, marking India’s 13th appearance as a partner nation and his seventh consecutive participation in the forum.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in France after a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland. During this halt, he met Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin. According to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Switzerland partnership.





The Évian summit is set to feature a key working session titled “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.” This session will convene leaders from G7 nations, partner countries, and heads of major global financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. Discussions are expected to focus on international cooperation, sustainable development, and urgent global economic challenges.





Beyond collective deliberations, Prime Minister Modi’s schedule is filled with bilateral engagements. He is slated to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A highly anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 17 June, with the White House confirming that talks will centre on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.





Modi’s arrival in France comes immediately after a landmark visit to Slovakia, which was the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister since the country’s independence in 1993. That leg of the tour elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, opening avenues for cooperation in defence, technology, trade, education, innovation, and cultural exchanges.





During his departure from Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico personally saw him off, reflecting the warmth of the ties. Modi described the visit as “historic and productive,” emphasising that stronger trade relations would benefit youth and expressing gratitude to the Slovakian government and people.





MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal highlighted that the Slovakian visit had scripted a new chapter in bilateral relations, setting a collaborative tone that Modi now carries into the wider G7 deliberations. The trajectory of this European tour underscores India’s growing diplomatic footprint and its active engagement in shaping global discussions on solidarity, sustainability, and economic resilience.





ANI







