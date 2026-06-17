



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday to participate in the 52nd G7 Summit.





In a message shared on X, he confirmed his arrival with the words, “Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit,” and expressed that India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet. His statement set the tone for India’s engagement at the high-level gathering of the world’s leading industrialised nations.





The Summit officially opened on Monday and is hosting leaders from France, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and Canada. India is attending as a partner country for the thirteenth time, marking Prime Minister Modi’s seventh consecutive appearance at the forum.





This consistent participation underscores India’s growing influence in global affairs and its role in shaping discussions on pressing international challenges.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi landed in Geneva after concluding his state visit to Slovakia. He described the Slovak leg of his European tour as historic and productive, noting that the outcomes would significantly strengthen bilateral relations. In a symbolic gesture of warmth, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico personally saw him off at the end of the visit, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.





During his stay in Slovakia, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by President Peter Pellegrini. This distinction marked the thirty-third international recognition bestowed upon him by a foreign country, reflecting his stature on the global stage. The award was accompanied by a series of agreements designed to cement cooperation between India and Slovakia.





The two countries signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding in areas such as education, research, talent mobility, and technology.





These agreements were formalised in a Joint Statement issued in Bratislava following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Slovak counterpart. The initiatives place particular emphasis on talent mobility, professional safety, and institutional partnerships across higher education and cultural sectors, signalling a forward-looking agenda for bilateral collaboration.





India’s participation in the G7 Summit comes at a time when the forum is expected to deliberate on issues of global economic stability, sustainable development, and international solidarity.





With the presence of partner nations and international institutions, the Summit provides a platform for India to project its priorities and contribute to shaping collective responses to global challenges.





Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Evian marks the continuation of a significant diplomatic journey that has already yielded historic outcomes in Slovakia and now turns towards multilateral engagement in France.





ANI







