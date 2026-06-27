



Chennai-based DRMGR Aerospace and Benzz Technologies have unveiled the Raven Reaper, a new FPV drone designed for tactical applications, marking a significant step in India’s indigenous unmanned systems development.





This platform combines advanced engineering with modular payload capabilities, positioning it as a versatile solution for both defence and specialised civilian missions.





The Raven Reaper has been jointly developed by DRMGR Aerospace, a Chennai-based venture with strong academic backing from Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, and Benzz Technologies, a technology partner with expertise in drone systems.





This collaboration builds upon their earlier successes in agricultural and naval drones, extending their portfolio into combat-oriented FPV platforms.





The drone is designed as a first-person-view system, enabling operators to conduct precision missions with real-time situational awareness. FPV drones are increasingly valued for their agility, low cost, and ability to deliver payloads in contested environments. The Raven Reaper reflects this trend, offering a modular design that can be adapted for surveillance, reconnaissance, or precision strike roles.





DRMGR Aerospace has already established credibility in the Indian drone ecosystem, having secured DGCA type certifications for its agricultural UAVs and training programmes. The Raven Reaper benefits from this regulatory experience, ensuring compliance with safety and performance standards while addressing the growing demand for indigenous tactical drones.





The platform is expected to feature encrypted communication links, autonomous flight modes, and swappable payloads. These attributes make it suitable for both military and paramilitary operations, where flexibility and rapid deployment are critical. Its design philosophy mirrors global developments in FPV combat drones, which have proven effective in modern conflicts due to their manoeuvrability and cost efficiency.





The Raven Reaper also represents a strategic milestone for Tamil Nadu’s emerging aerospace ecosystem. By combining academic research, private-sector innovation, and defence-oriented design, DRMGR Aerospace and Benzz Technologies are contributing to India’s broader push for self-reliance in unmanned aerial systems. This aligns with national initiatives encouraging indigenous production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Beyond defence, the drone could be adapted for specialised civilian applications such as disaster response, surveillance of critical infrastructure, and rapid delivery of essential supplies in high-risk zones.





Its FPV capability allows precise navigation in complex environments, making it a valuable tool for both military and humanitarian missions.





The unveiling of the Raven Reaper underscores the rapid evolution of India’s drone industry, where small and medium enterprises are increasingly collaborating with academic institutions to deliver cutting-edge platforms. With its focus on modularity, autonomy, and tactical relevance, the Raven Reaper is poised to become a notable addition to India’s growing fleet of indigenous UAVs.





Agencies







