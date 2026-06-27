



Tashi Network and DroneVerse have successfully conducted one of India’s most advanced drone swarm field trials in Delhi, showcasing edge-native autonomous coordination that allows missions to continue even under jamming, connectivity loss, or battery constraints. This marks a significant step in India’s push towards decentralised, AI-enabled warfare systems.





The joint trial was executed over a comprehensive seventy-two-hour operational evaluation window. During this period, scalable multi-aircraft autonomous tactical cells were deployed to secure a simulated contested perimeter of twenty thousand square metres.





The evaluation was structured around high-frequency, thirty-minute rapid-tasking cycles, designed to stress-test the swarm’s resilience in demanding operational conditions.





The swarm infrastructure was tested across two high-stakes environments. In the first, multirole tactical drones carried out a coordinated find-fix-finish mission over a predefined perimeter. Surveillance drones searched for targets, reconnaissance drones relayed information, and once human authorisation was granted, the swarm autonomously completed the mission.





In the second scenario, a simulated search-and-rescue operation was conducted. When one drone returned to base due to low battery, the remaining drones instantly redistributed the workload, ensuring uninterrupted coverage of the designated area.





Amar Bedi, Chief Executive Officer of Tashi Network, emphasised the breakthrough. He noted that most autonomous systems collapse when their link to a central controller is jammed or disrupted. In contrast, these trials demonstrated that once a shared source of truth exists at the edge, the swarm continues its mission without seeking permission. Humans remain in the loop for intent, but machines handle the millisecond-by-millisecond choreography. This represents a transition from remote-controlled fleets to genuinely thinking swarms.





At the heart of the system lies a decentralised mesh architecture. Each drone operates as an equal peer, continuously exchanging state, intent, and tasking information. This ensures that if one platform drops out, the remaining units already hold the global plan and can deterministically redistribute the workload. Such architecture eliminates the single point of failure inherent in conventional drone operations, which rely heavily on vulnerable ground control stations.





The demonstration reflects a broader global shift in defence priorities. Over the past year, defence budgets worldwide have tilted decisively towards massed, networked uncrewed systems. The United States Pentagon has proposed a fifty-four point six billion dollar investment in autonomous warfare, underscoring the scale of this pivot.





India’s own technology roadmap for unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions has intensified the domestic race for technological sovereignty. In contested airspace, maintaining swarm coherence amidst electronic warfare has moved from theoretical concept to immediate operational requirement.





The Delhi trials are among the first of their kind in India and highlight the country’s growing emphasis on indigenous innovation in autonomous warfare.





They demonstrate how decentralised swarms can reconnoitre, strike, and re-task autonomously, even under hostile conditions.





This capability is expected to play a critical role in future battlefield scenarios, where resilience against electronic disruption and adaptability in real time will define operational success.





PTI







