



India and the United Kingdom have concluded the 15th Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting in London from 17 to 19 June 2026, producing a forward-looking roadmap to deepen defence cooperation, expand interoperability, and strengthen their enduring military partnership.





The talks also coincided with broader India–UK engagements in trade, technology, and defence industry collaboration, marking a significant milestone in bilateral ties.





The Indian Army confirmed that the 15th ESG was held in the United Kingdom over three days. The programme included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the Ministry of Defence in London, and MBDA facilities in Stevenage.





These engagements provided the Indian delegation with exposure to British defence experimentation, policy-level discussions, and advanced missile systems development.





The deliberations were described as constructive and forward-looking. Both sides agreed to chart a robust roadmap for deepening defence cooperation. The focus was on advancing multi-tiered military collaboration through enhanced interoperability, bilateral joint exercises, and training programs.





Subject matter expert exchanges in niche and emerging military technologies were prioritised, alongside exploration of new avenues for training collaboration and increased engagement between defence think tanks.





The ESG discussions were not limited to operational cooperation. They also reflected the growing emphasis on defence industrial collaboration. The visit to MBDA highlighted the potential for joint work in missile systems and advanced defence technologies, complementing the India–UK Defence Industrial Roadmap signed earlier this year.





This roadmap aims to foster co-development and co-production of defence equipment, aligning with India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.





The timing of the ESG was significant. Just days earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will formally enter into force on 15 July 2026.





He described it as a historic milestone that will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment. The defence cooperation dialogue thus dovetails with broader economic and technological collaboration, reinforcing the strategic partnership across multiple domains.





Parallel to the ESG, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, P Kumaran, met Emran Mian, Permanent Secretary at the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Their discussions centred on advancing collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, research, and innovation.





They also explored leveraging CETA to unlock new opportunities and drive shared economic growth. This convergence of defence, technology, and trade talks underscores the institutionalisation of India–UK strategic ties.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his recent meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in New Delhi, emphasised that India and the UK are well-positioned to construct a future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership. He highlighted the synergy between the defence industrial roadmap and the comprehensive trade deal as foundations for expanded cooperation.





The ESG meeting thus represents more than a routine military dialogue. It signals a deliberate effort by both nations to integrate defence cooperation with broader strategic, industrial, and technological collaboration.





The roadmap agreed upon is expected to lead to more frequent joint exercises, deeper interoperability, and sustained institutional engagement between the Indian and British Armies.





The enduring partnership between India and the UK is being recalibrated to meet contemporary challenges. By combining operational cooperation, defence industrial collaboration, and technological innovation, both sides are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive strategic relationship that extends well beyond traditional military ties.





PTI







