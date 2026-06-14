



India has successfully completed the final development trials of its Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s strategic defence capabilities.





The achievement places India among a select group of countries with the ability to neutralise Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), a capability that significantly enhances its deterrence posture against evolving threats.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the trials on 10–11 June 2026, employing two advanced interceptor missiles designed to engage incoming ballistic missiles in both the Exo-atmospheric and Endo-atmospheric domains.





According to DRDO, the multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated, with the interceptors engaging their respective targets as planned. These systems incorporate the latest technologies to counter emerging missile threats, reflecting India’s steady progress in indigenous defence innovation.





India’s BMD program was initiated in 1999 in response to Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998 and China’s rapid advancements in missile technology. The system is structured to operate at two levels: Endo-atmospheric, within Earth’s atmosphere, and Exo-atmospheric, beyond the atmosphere.





The first successful test occurred in November 2006, when a Prithvi-II missile was intercepted at an altitude of about 48 kilometres, validating the feasibility of the concept.





The program has been developed in phases. Phase-I comprised the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor systems, which were designed to neutralise threats within the atmosphere.





Phase-II, now completed, introduced two new interceptors known as AD-1 and AD-2. These systems extend India’s defensive reach into the Exo-atmospheric domain, enabling interception of longer-range threats, including ICBMs. The successful demonstration of these interceptors confirms India’s ability to defend against some of the most advanced missile systems in existence.





Phase-III of the program has already been initiated and aims to address even more complex threats. This phase will involve the development of two new interceptor missiles, internally designated AD-AH and AD-AM.





These systems are being designed to counter hypersonic weapons, manoeuvrable glide vehicles capable of altering trajectory mid-flight, and Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. MIRVs allow a single ballistic missile to carry multiple nuclear warheads, each capable of striking different targets across a wide geographical area, making them particularly difficult to intercept.





The development of Phase-III will ensure India remains ahead of the curve in countering next-generation missile threats.





The BMD architecture consists of launch vehicles, specialised long-range radars, Launch Control Centres (LCC), and the Mission Control Centre (MCC), all connected through a secure communication network. A critical component of the system is its radar capability.





In the mid-2000s, India acquired the Swordfish radar from Israel, an active electronically scanned array (AESA) long-range tracking radar derived from the Israeli Green Pine radar used in the Arrow missile defence system.





Swordfish was customised with indigenous systems to meet India’s requirements. Subsequently, DRDO developed a new indigenous radar system with greater range and enhanced capability, further strengthening the BMD’s effectiveness.





The completion of Phase-II represents a major leap in India’s defence preparedness, ensuring robust protection against ballistic missile threats ranging from medium-range systems to ICBMs. It also underscores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology, with indigenous development playing a central role in the program’s success.





With Phase-III underway, India is positioning itself to counter the most advanced missile technologies, including hypersonic and MIRV-equipped systems, thereby reinforcing its strategic deterrence posture in an increasingly complex security environment.





Agencies







