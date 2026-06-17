



Hyderabad-based Thanos Technologies has successfully demonstrated the in-flight test firing of a UAV-integrated weapon platform, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence innovation.





This achievement highlights the company’s growing role in merging unmanned aerial systems with precision strike capabilities, strengthening India’s push towards sovereign military technologies.





Thanos Technologies, founded by Pradeep and Pratyush Reddy Akkipati, has steadily evolved from its pioneering work in agricultural drones to advanced defence UAVs. The company’s ethos of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan reflects its dual commitment to both national security and agricultural empowerment.





Its flagship Sienna-H series drones have already transformed farming practices, but the latest demonstration underscores its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the battlefield.





The in-flight test firing involved a UAV platform integrated with a weapon system capable of precision engagement. This trial validated the ability of Thanos drones to carry, stabilise, and deploy munitions effectively while airborne.





Such integration is critical for modern warfare, where unmanned systems are increasingly relied upon for tactical strikes, surveillance, and force multiplication. The demonstration also showcased the UAV’s ability to maintain stability during weapon release, ensuring accuracy and safety in operational conditions.





The company operates from a 10,000 sq. ft. facility in Hyderabad, with a team of over 70 engineers dedicated to research and development. Its defence portfolio includes hand-launched kamikaze UAVs and tactical drones designed for reconnaissance and precision missions. The successful weapon integration trial now positions Thanos among India’s select group of private firms capable of delivering UAV-based strike platforms.





This achievement comes at a time when India is accelerating its transition from being a UAV importer to building sovereign capabilities across hardware, software, and operational doctrines. Indigenous firms such as Thanos, Zen Technologies, HoverIT, and Maraal Aerospace are collectively shaping a diverse ecosystem of UAV technologies, ranging from endurance drones to loitering munitions. The demonstration by Thanos adds momentum to this national effort, reinforcing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





The company has also expanded its production capacity with a new drone manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, inaugurated in 2024. With an initial annual capacity of 3,000 drones, Thanos aims to scale operations to meet both domestic and international demand. Its plans include expanding into Southeast Asia and Africa, reflecting its ambition to become a global player in UAV technology.





Beyond defence, Thanos continues to innovate in agriculture, offering spraying-as-a-service solutions that have covered over 50,000 acres. Its drones have also been adapted for urban pest control and disinfectant spraying, demonstrating versatility across civilian and military domains. This dual-use approach strengthens its market position and ensures sustainable growth.





The successful in-flight weapon test firing is expected to attract interest from the Indian Armed Forces, which are increasingly investing in UAV platforms for surveillance, strike, and logistics missions.





With indigenous firms proving their capabilities, India is steadily reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and building a robust domestic defence industry.





Agencies







