



The Indian Navy has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for ship‑launched medium‑range loitering munitions (LM‑MR) with a strike range of at least 1,000 kilometres, nine hours of endurance, and precision accuracy under one metre.





This marks a major step in expanding India’s maritime strike capabilities with compact, ship‑mounted drones designed for both sea and land targets.





The Ministry of Defence has formally outlined its intent to induct LM‑MR systems for sea‑based operations.





These loitering munitions are envisaged as a universal system that can be operated from warships to engage opportune targets at sea and on land. The initiative reflects a strategic push to extend the offensive reach of Indian naval platforms far beyond current limits.





The RFI specifies a maximum strike range of at least 1,000 kilometres. This extended reach would allow Indian warships to project power deep into adversary territory and across oceanic distances. The endurance requirement of nine hours ensures the munition can loiter over target areas for surveillance and strike at the most opportune moment.





The Navy has demanded a loitering speed of at least 75 knots for efficient station‑keeping and an attack speed of at least 200 knots for rapid terminal engagement. The operational ceiling is set at 15,000 feet, offering flexibility in mission profiles.





A Circular Error Probable of less than one metre underscores the precision expected, placing the system in the class of advanced precision‑guided weapons.





For communication and control, the munition must feature both RF and SATCOM data links. This dual capability ensures resilience against jamming and allows operators to maintain control across extended ranges. The system must also support transfer of control between multiple stations, whether on land or aboard ships, enhancing operational flexibility.





The Navy requires the LM‑MR to deliver all‑weather anti‑ship and land‑attack capability against both single and multiple targets. The architecture must be modular and scalable, allowing integration of additional sensors.





Compatibility with G3N standards and the ability to operate in GNSS‑denied environments are also mandated, reflecting the need to withstand electronic warfare conditions.





Despite its long‑range and endurance, the munition must remain compact. The RFI caps its length at 2.5 metres and wingspan at three metres, dimensions suitable for shipboard storage and launch. The warhead is to be installed in the forward section, and the system will be stored in dedicated canisters aboard naval vessels.





The RFI also outlines procurement methodology under the Defence Acquisition Procedure, including vendor evaluation, trials on a no‑cost basis, and contract negotiations. Vendors will be required to provide long‑term product support, spares, and maintenance tools. The emphasis on Buy Indian categories highlights the government’s intent to foster indigenous development under the Make in India program.





Globally, loitering munitions have proven effective in conflicts such as the Russia‑Ukraine war, where they have been used for precision strikes and suppression of enemy defences.





India’s pursuit of a ship‑launched medium‑range variant places it among a select group of navies adapting loitering technology for maritime warfare. Such systems could transform India’s deterrence posture by enabling persistent surveillance and precision strikes without exposing manned platforms.





The induction of LM‑MR would significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s ability to neutralise enemy warships, coastal infrastructure, and inland high‑value assets.





Their relatively lower cost compared to cruise missiles makes them suitable for mass deployment, enabling saturation attacks to overwhelm adversary defences. This development represents a decisive step in strengthening India’s maritime strike capabilities and building a robust indigenous ecosystem for advanced unmanned systems.





Agencies







