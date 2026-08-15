



The Indian Army has signed contracts worth ₹1,577 crore with TATA Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Defence for the procurement of 840 long-range attack drones. This marks a significant step in the Army’s drive to expand its unmanned warfare capabilities.





Following extensive trials, technical evaluation and the opening of commercial bids, TATA emerged as the lowest bidder, securing 64 per cent of the order, while NIBE Defence will supply the remaining 36 per cent.





The drones being acquired have a range exceeding 100 kilometres and are specifically designed to operate in contested environments where adversaries employ heavy jamming and spoofing. Their resilience against electronic warfare threats is a key feature, ensuring effectiveness even in hostile conditions.





These systems will provide the Army with the ability to strike enemy positions at considerable distances without exposing personnel or conventional aircraft to direct risk.





One-way attack drones, also known as loitering munitions, have become central to modern warfare. Their extensive use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and in West Asia has demonstrated their ability to neutralise high-value targets at relatively low cost.





The Indian Army’s procurement reflects these lessons, with the systems incorporating operational insights from Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the importance of maintaining combat effectiveness under electronic attack.





Trials for these drones were conducted under demanding conditions, including testing in jamming environments from the moment of take-off. The systems are expected to be deployed primarily against enemy artillery positions located deep across the border, enhancing the Army’s precision strike capability. Their induction will strengthen the Regiment of Artillery, which has already raised specialised drone warfare units such as Shaktibaan regiments and Divyastra batteries.





This procurement is only part of a much larger plan. The Army’s requirement for one-way attack drones runs into the thousands, with additional contracts expected in the coming months.





Parallel efforts are underway to acquire longer-range systems, including drones capable of striking targets more than 1,500 kilometres away. This expansion underscores the Army’s emphasis on deep-target engagement and precision strike capabilities.





The delivery schedule will be closely monitored, as the fast-track procurement procedure imposes strict timelines and significant penalties for delays.





Timely delivery by TATA and NIBE will be a crucial test of India’s ability to scale up domestic production of advanced unmanned platforms. The Army’s push for rapid induction reflects its determination to adapt to next-generation warfare, where unmanned systems are expected to dominate the battlefield.





The contracts also highlight the growing role of Indian defence manufacturers in meeting the armed forces’ requirements for indigenous precision-strike systems.





By involving domestic companies in such large-scale procurements, the Army is reinforcing its commitment to self-reliance in defence production. This aligns with the broader national objective of building a robust ecosystem for indigenous weapons and unmanned systems.





The ₹1,577 crore deal is therefore not just a procurement milestone but a strategic marker of India’s evolving military doctrine. It signals a decisive shift towards integrating advanced drone systems into operational planning, enhancing deterrence and combat effectiveness along the country’s borders.





Agencies







