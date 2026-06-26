



US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg has described the relationship between Washington and New Delhi as one of the single-most consequential bilateral partnerships of the twenty-first century. He emphasised India’s pivotal role in securing the global technological future and highlighted the depth of strategic alignment between the two democracies.





Speaking to ANI, Helberg expressed strong optimism about the ongoing joint efforts under the Pax Silica framework. He noted India’s early leadership role in the initiative, recalling that India was among the first ten countries to join.





He praised the US Ambassador in India for his stewardship of the relationship, reiterating that the partnership is regarded as one of the most vital of this century.





Helberg revealed that high-level bilateral discussions held on Wednesday had made significant progress on critical regional and technological security frameworks. These included deliberations on the Quad and emerging digital trust standards. He stressed that India’s participation, alongside representatives of its business sector, was crucial in translating diplomatic exchanges into practical collaborations.





The remarks underscored the determination of both nations to move beyond dialogue and actively channel corporate and governmental synergies into tangible deep-tech supply chains. This practical orientation is reflected in the ongoing Pax Silica Summit, currently being hosted in Washington, DC from 25 to 26 June. The summit represents the second high-level gathering under the initiative.





The inaugural Pax Silica Summit took place last December, with New Delhi formally joining the initiative in February during the AI Impact Summit held in the Indian capital. The framework is not designed as a conventional trade agreement but rather as a pact for economic and military security. It is anchored on the understanding that future security will depend heavily on which nations manage and control the artificial intelligence value chain.





Semiconductors and critical minerals form the core of this initiative. Both resources are increasingly vital for national security and global economic competitiveness. The framework reflects Washington’s intensifying strategy, supported by its allies, to decouple and reduce reliance on Beijing in industries crucial to the future global economy.





The US-India partnership, as articulated by Helberg, is therefore positioned at the intersection of diplomacy, technology, and security. It is a relationship that seeks to shape the architecture of global supply chains, safeguard democratic values in emerging technologies, and ensure resilience in critical sectors that will define the century ahead.





ANI







