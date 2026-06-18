



Rappid Valves (India), a precision-engineered industrial and marine valve manufacturer, has secured strategic defence and naval orders worth ₹29.86 crore.





These orders come from leading participants in the defence and naval ecosystem, reinforcing the company’s growing presence in India’s shipbuilding and maritime defence sector.





The development highlights the increasing role of specialised domestic suppliers in supporting India’s naval modernisation and maritime self-reliance.





The newly secured contracts span multiple Indian Navy programmes. They involve the supply of mission-critical valve systems and related components for naval platforms. This strengthens Rappid Valves’ credentials as a trusted domestic supplier for defence and shipbuilding applications, where reliability, stringent certifications, and precision engineering are indispensable.





Among the key order wins, the largest is a ₹18.06 crore contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). This covers five shipsets, with three shipsets scheduled for delivery within one year and the remaining two by the end of FY28. This order demonstrates the company’s ability to meet demanding timelines while supporting long-gestation naval projects.





Another significant contract is worth ₹8.55 crore from Shree Refrigerations, alongside ₹3.25 crore from Muller-BBM Acoustic Technology. Both are linked to the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ship (FSS) Programme. These orders highlight Rappid Valves’ integration into strategic naval platforms that are central to India’s maritime capability expansion.





The company continues to strengthen its presence across defence shipbuilding programmes through its specialised marine valve solutions and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Its long-standing relationships with major shipyards, defence contractors, and engineering companies provide a strong foundation for sustained growth. These partnerships ensure that Rappid Valves remains a critical contributor to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The orders also reflect the broader momentum in India’s naval procurement pipeline, where domestic suppliers are increasingly being prioritised under the government’s ‘Make in India’ and self-reliance initiatives.





By securing these contracts, Rappid Valves is positioning itself as a key player in the supply chain for mission-critical naval systems, which are essential for the operational readiness of the Indian Navy.





The company’s growing role in the sector underscores the importance of precision engineering and certification standards in defence manufacturing.





With naval platforms requiring highly reliable and durable components, suppliers like Rappid Valves are expected to play a vital role in ensuring the success of India’s shipbuilding programs.





The orders also highlight the diversification of suppliers supporting India’s maritime defence ecosystem, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening domestic capabilities.





ANI







