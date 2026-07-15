



British Deputy High Commissioner to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, Sutapa Choudhury, has hailed the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement alongside the Agreement on Social Security as a historic milestone in bilateral relations.





The enforcement was formally announced on Wednesday, marking a defining moment in the economic partnership between the two democracies.





The pact guarantees zero-duty market access for nearly 99 per cent of India’s exports, covering almost the entire trade value between the two nations. Choudhury emphasised that the treaty would systematically strip away bureaucratic and financial friction for enterprises, making business between the two countries “cheaper, quicker, and faster.”





She highlighted that Tamil Nadu stands to gain significantly, with sectors such as textiles, leather, automotives, marine, and pharmaceuticals expected to benefit. Expressing optimism over the rapid implementation, she noted that the agreement was signed less than a year ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, underscoring the speed and seriousness with which both governments pursued the deal.





Choudhury described the pact as a stabilising anchor during a period of heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. She stressed that in a fragile global environment, the agreement brings India and the UK closer together, strengthening economic ties, people-to-people connections, and facilitating the movement of professionals and businesses across borders. She called it “a really profound statement of intent” by both governments.





To ensure that the benefits of the treaty reach regional industrial hubs, the British Deputy High Commission plans to expand commercial outreach beyond state capitals. Choudhury explained that she had recently visited Hosur to meet Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency and local businesses, emphasising the importance of engaging with industrial clusters spread across the state. She described this approach as a “win-win for India and for the UK.”





Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal formally announced the enforcement of the agreement, highlighting the competitive advantage it secures for domestic manufacturers, small-scale industries, and corporate professionals.





He stated that the deal delivers zero-duty market access for nearly 99 per cent of India’s exports, covering almost 100 per cent of trade value, and described the day as a defining milestone in India-UK ties.





The agreement is expected to reduce costs for businesses, enhance competitiveness, and ultimately deliver cheaper prices for consumers. It represents a landmark achievement in bilateral relations, deepening economic engagement and opening new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors.





ANI







