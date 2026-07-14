



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indo‑Pacific strategy has entered a decisive phase, with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile emerging as the spearhead of India’s diplomatic and military outreach.





By finalising deals with Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, New Delhi has effectively positioned itself to control the Malacca and Lombok straits, two of the most critical maritime choke-points in global trade.





This move is widely seen as a direct challenge to traditional Western dominance in the region, particularly the United States, which has long sought to maintain primacy in Indo‑Pacific security architecture.





The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, has become a symbol of India’s rise as a defence exporter. Its deployment across Southeast Asia signals a new era of deterrence, where regional partners are empowered to resist coercion and assert sovereignty.





For Vietnam, the acquisition of BrahMos strengthens its ability to counter Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. Indonesia’s decision to proceed with the deal reflects its determination to secure its archipelago waters, while the Philippines views the missile as a critical tool in defending its maritime claims.





India’s strategy is not limited to defence hardware. Modi’s diplomacy has been accompanied by a surge in diaspora engagement, particularly in Australia and New Zealand. Large‑scale community events have reinforced cultural bonds while simultaneously projecting India’s soft power.





The Indian diaspora in these countries has become a bridge for deeper economic and strategic cooperation, ensuring that ties extend beyond government‑to‑government agreements.





Australia has already identified India as a top‑tier security partner in its National Defence Strategy 2026, and New Zealand has moved closer to India through trade and people‑to‑people initiatives.





These developments highlight how New Delhi is building alliances based on mutual trust and shared interests, contrasting with Western approaches that often produce dependent relationships rather than equal partnerships.





The Indo‑Pacific is undergoing a profound transformation. India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision are being translated into tangible outcomes, with defence, trade, technology and connectivity forming the pillars of engagement.





By combining hard power through missile diplomacy with soft power via diaspora mobilisation, India has crafted a unique model of influence that resonates across the region.





The United States, once the uncontested leader in Indo‑Pacific affairs, now finds its role diminished as regional nations increasingly look to India for leadership.





Washington’s shifting priorities and transactional approach under President Donald Trump have accelerated this trend, leaving space for New Delhi to step in as a dependable partner.





PM Modi’s strategy has effectively rewritten the rules of engagement, creating an alliance of real friends rather than reluctant dependents.





India’s rise in the Indo‑Pacific is not merely about countering China or side-lining the United States. It is about establishing a new equilibrium where regional nations collaborate on equal terms, pooling resources and strengthening resilience.





The BrahMos missile deals are emblematic of this shift, but the broader picture is one of India positioning itself as the anchor of a multipolar Indo‑Pacific order.





Agencies







