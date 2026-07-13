



The TEJAS MK-1A program has registered a positive development with the seventh GE F404-IN20 engine successfully clearing user acceptance quality checks. This marks a crucial step forward for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has been under pressure to meet delivery schedules for the Indian Air Force.





The clearance of this engine provides renewed confidence in the production timeline and indicates that corrective measures taken after the previous setback have been effective.





The sixth engine, which had earlier developed a technical snag during routine quality checks, was rectified within a couple of weeks of the failure. HAL, in coordination with GE Aerospace, ensured that the flagged issues were resolved swiftly.





This rapid turnaround demonstrated both the responsiveness of the PSU and the commitment of the American manufacturer to support the program. The rectification process involved detailed inspections, technical interventions, and validation tests to confirm that the engine met all contractual and operational requirements.





With the seventh engine now cleared, HAL is better positioned to continue parallel work on airframes and systems integration. The company has been striving to align deliveries with the Indian Air Force’s expectations, especially under the 2021 agreement that mandates the supply of 99 engines valued at approximately ₹5,375 crore.





The Defence Ministry, which had earlier signalled possible penalties due to delays, will likely view this progress as a stabilising factor in the program’s trajectory.





The clearance of the seventh engine also reduces uncertainty around the delivery of the first batch of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, which HAL aims to hand over by the end of 2026. The PSU’s ability to rectify the sixth engine within weeks and achieve acceptance for the seventh reflects improved coordination with stakeholders and a stronger quality assurance framework.





This development is significant in the broader context of India’s push for self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing, where timely execution of indigenous programmes is critical.





The TEJAS MK-1A, equipped with advanced avionics, electronic warfare systems, and improved maintainability features, is central to the Indian Air Force’s modernisation plans.





Ensuring reliable engine supply is therefore vital to the aircraft’s induction schedule. HAL’s recent progress suggests that the programme is regaining momentum after earlier setbacks, and the company is working diligently to minimise further disruptions.





Agencies







