



India has delayed the BrahMos-NG program by about a year, shifting flight trials to 2027, as stricter operational requirements push for a more indigenous, deadlier supersonic cruise missile to counter China’s expanding naval presence.





The redesign centres on integrating Indian propulsion technology and enhancing range, stealth, and multi-platform compatibility.





India’s BrahMos-NG program was initially expected to begin flight trials in 2026. However, BrahMos Aerospace confirmed that the Indian customer introduced stricter operational requirements, forcing further refinements before testing.





This postponement reflects not a technical failure but a deliberate push to strengthen the missile’s capabilities against evolving threats from China’s rapidly modernising navy.





The BrahMos-NG is designed to be smaller and lighter than the current BrahMos, weighing around 1.2–1.3 tons compared to the existing three-tonne system.





Its reduced size will allow deployment from a wider range of platforms, including HAL TEJAS MkK-1A, MiG-29UPG, Su-30MKI fighters, submarines, and surface warships. The missile will retain supersonic speeds of Mach 2.8–3.5, carry a 200–300 kg warhead, and achieve ranges of 290–350 km.





The redesign is closely tied to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance strategy, with defence analysts suggesting that the revised requirements involve integrating an indigenous liquid-fuel ramjet engine developed by DRDO. This would reduce dependence on Russian propulsion technology and mark a significant leap in India’s missile autonomy.





Operational validation of the BrahMos system during Operation Sindoor has already demonstrated its battlefield effectiveness, strengthening confidence in the missile’s reliability. The NG variant aims to build on this by offering stealthier profiles, longer ranges, and enhanced survivability, potentially extending future strike capabilities to over 1,500 km.





The delay also comes amid reports of production disruptions at BrahMos Aerospace, with staff transfers destabilising manufacturing lines and reducing output by more than 50 percent. This has raised concerns about India’s naval deterrence posture against China, as the BrahMos remains the backbone of the Indian Navy’s sea-denial doctrine.





Despite these challenges, India’s export diplomacy continues to expand. The Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have already purchased BrahMos systems, and other nations such as Malaysia, South Korea, and Egypt are evaluating the missile. Each export strengthens India’s defence industrial base and signals its emergence as a major global arms exporter.





The BrahMos-NG delay therefore represents a strategic recalibration rather than a setback. By prioritising indigenous propulsion, stealth, and extended range, India is positioning the missile as a cornerstone of its future precision-strike doctrine in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring credible deterrence against China’s growing maritime assertiveness.





Agencies







