



The global race to field fifth‑generation and beyond combat aircraft has proven to be far more complex than many anticipated.





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft stands out as a rare indigenous program that has reached maturity, even as other nations continue to struggle with the immense technological demands of stealth, propulsion, and systems integration.





Turkey’s KAAN and South Korea’s KF‑21 Boromae are often mentioned in the same breath as the AMCA, but in reality they are not directly comparable. Both remain transitional designs, heavily reliant on foreign inputs, and neither has yet demonstrated the full spectrum of fifth‑generation capabilities.





The AMCA, by contrast, is being designed from the outset with supercruise, advanced networking, and stealth shaping, while also incorporating modular features that can accommodate sixth‑generation technologies in future iterations.





The United States, despite decades of experience, has not been immune to these challenges. Programmes such as the F‑22 and F‑35 have faced spiralling costs, delays, and performance compromises. Even with unmatched industrial depth, the US has struggled to balance stealth, manoeuvrability, and affordability, underscoring how demanding the technology stack has become.





China’s efforts illustrate the same difficulties. The J‑20 has entered service but remains dogged by questions over engine reliability and stealth effectiveness. More telling is the troubled J‑36 project, which has reportedly required three different engine types to compensate for inadequate thrust.





Its monolithic stealth structures are said to be poorly executed, resulting in compromised radar cross‑section and maintenance headaches. Far from being a seamless leap forward, the J‑36 highlights the pitfalls of rushing advanced fighter development without a mature industrial base.





India’s AMCA therefore occupies a unique position. It is not only an indigenous answer to regional threats but also a demonstration that careful pacing, design maturity, and modular planning can yield a credible stealth platform.





The aircraft’s internal payload limitations are offset by its emphasis on aerodynamic performance, service ceiling, and combat radius. With features such as Fly‑by‑Light and integration with future Combat Collaborative Aircraft, the AMCA is being positioned as a bridge between fifth‑ and sixth‑generation paradigms.





The broader lesson is that stealth fighter development is universally difficult. No nation, whether the US, China, or emerging aerospace powers, has found the process straightforward. India’s approach, though slower, may ultimately prove more sustainable, ensuring that the AMCA is not just another prototype but a platform capable of long‑term evolution.





Agencies







