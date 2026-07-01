



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a conversation with his Irish counterpart as Ireland prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months.





The discussion centred on deepening bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on trade and education, while also reaffirming cooperation in multilateral fora. Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Ireland as it takes on this central leadership role within the EU framework.





In his remarks, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between India and Ireland, noting that both countries share common interests in advancing educational exchanges and expanding trade opportunities.





He underscored that India looks forward to carrying forward its partnership with Ireland in the multilateral domain, particularly in areas where both nations can contribute to shaping global governance.





Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, in her post on X, underlined that Ireland’s presidency will focus on enhancing competitiveness and bolstering security across the European Union. She emphasised that Ireland’s leadership will be directed towards ensuring that the EU remains resilient in the face of global challenges while also driving forward economic and social progress.





Ireland will formally take over the EU presidency on July 1, 2026, and will hold the position until December. This marks the eighth time Ireland has assumed the rotating presidency, reflecting its longstanding commitment to European partnership and cooperation.





Ireland last held the role in 2013, with earlier presidencies in 1975, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1996 and 2004. The presidency places Ireland at the heart of EU decision-making, guiding negotiations, brokering agreements between member states, and helping deliver laws and policies that affect over 450 million people across the Union.





The official website of the Government of Ireland outlined five strategic building blocks that will shape its presidency. These include simplifying rules by reducing unnecessary administrative burdens through prioritisation of the Omnibus simplification packages.





Another priority is promoting a more integrated single market by eliminating barriers, tackling regulatory burdens, boosting internal market trade, driving digital transformation, and ensuring a level playing field for businesses operating across the EU.





Ireland also aims to strengthen trade relationships with reliable global partners while diversifying markets to reduce dependency risks. Responding to the energy crisis facing Europe will be another key focus, with Ireland committed to supporting all efforts to secure sustainable energy solutions.





Additionally, Ireland will work to strengthen EU capacities in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, advancing the Union’s position on digital governance and ensuring that Europe remains competitive in the global digital economy.





This presidency comes at a time when the EU faces pressing challenges, including geopolitical tensions, energy security concerns, and the need to accelerate digital transformation. Ireland’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in steering the Union through these complexities, while also reinforcing its commitment to partnership and progress.





For India, the strengthening of ties with Ireland during this period offers opportunities to expand cooperation in education, trade, and multilateral engagement, aligning with New Delhi’s broader diplomatic outreach to Europe.





ANI







