



The United States Central Command announced on Wednesday that it had launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military capabilities that Washington claims have been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





The operation was described as part of a continuing effort to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten maritime traffic in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.





CENTCOM confirmed that the strikes began at 6 a.m. ET, with precision munitions deployed by US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. The statement emphasised that the strikes were designed to further weaken Iranian missile and drone sites, naval assets, and coastal defence systems. This marks the second wave of strikes by Washington against Tehran in recent days.





The announcement followed an earlier seven-hour operation completed at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, during which dozens of Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coast were struck.





CENTCOM detailed that US forces had employed fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels to deliver precision strikes against missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defence systems. The aim was to degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.





CENTCOM also revealed that the strikes coincided with the resumption of a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, signalling a significant escalation in Washington’s operational posture. The command reiterated that US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations as directed by the Commander in Chief.





Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the national army had launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against US military positions across Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The IRGC described these attacks as part of “Operation Nasr 2,” its seventh wave of retaliation against American strikes on Iranian territory.





According to Press TV, the IRGC claimed to have destroyed key US military infrastructure in Kuwait, including a Patriot air defence complex, a satellite communications centre, and HIMARS rocket launch platforms. In Jordan, the IRGC stated that its forces had destroyed hangars housing F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets, as well as a number of MQ-9 strategic drones at the US base in al-Azraq. The broadcaster also reported strikes on facilities belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.





Al Jazeera reported that GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. He highlighted that the strikes had damaged infrastructure and facilities and injured Kuwaiti military personnel. The GCC’s condemnation underscores the growing regional concern over the escalating conflict, which threatens to destabilise West Asia further and disrupt global energy supplies.





The unfolding confrontation reflects a dangerous cycle of escalation, with US forces intensifying military pressure on Iran while Tehran responds with retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region. The situation has raised alarms among regional and international observers, who fear that continued hostilities could spiral into a broader conflict with severe consequences for global stability.





ANI







