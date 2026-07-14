



The Indian Air Force has already granted 37 concessions to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the faster delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A, while still insisting that the aircraft’s core combat capabilities remain intact.





The understanding is meant to clear the delivery bottleneck without diluting essential war fighting standards.





The move comes amid a prolonged delay in the TEJAS MK-1A program, which has been under close watch because it is central to the IAF’s effort to strengthen its fighter fleet with an indigenous platform. The aircraft remains a key part of India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Under the revised arrangement, the IAF will accept the jets once three must-have items are completed: missile firing trials, integration of the radar with the electronic warfare suite, and the weapons package. These are being treated as non-negotiable because they directly affect the aircraft’s combat readiness.





At the same time, the service is willing to overlook other pending work that may take about a year more to finish. HAL has also indicated that some aircraft are already fully ready for delivery, with more machines completed but waiting on engines and final clearances.





The broader TEJAS MK-1A order book remains substantial, with 180 aircraft already ordered in two tranches. The newer batch will add to the IAF’s indigenous fighter inventory and is expected to improve maintainability, radar performance, and electronic warfare capability over earlier TEJAS versions.





In strategic terms, the concessions signal a practical compromise: accelerate inductions where possible, but do not compromise the aircraft’s operational value. That balance is especially important as the IAF works to address squadron strength shortfalls and improve the pace of indigenous fighter induction.