



The Indian Air Force has been ranked sixth globally in the WDMMA 2026 Global Air Powers Rankings with a True-Value-Rating (TvR) of 69.4, while the Pakistan Air Force sits at 18th place with a TvR of 46.3 and 879 aircraft units. Despite Pakistan’s claims of aerial superiority, the rankings show India far ahead, even edging out China’s much larger fleet.





The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) released its latest Global Air Powers Rankings for 2026. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was placed sixth, ahead of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), which came seventh. The IAF operates 1,716 aircraft units compared to China’s 3,733, yet India’s TvR of 69.4 surpassed China’s 63.8. This highlights that numerical strength alone does not determine ranking, with factors such as modernisation, logistics, and force balance playing a decisive role.





The top five positions were dominated by the United States. The US Air Force led with a TvR of 242.9 and 5,004 aircraft units. The US Navy followed with 142.4 TvR and 2,504 units. Russia’s Air Force was third with 114.2 TvR and 3,677 units. The US Army came fourth with 112.6 TvR and 4,333 units, while the US Marines secured fifth place with 85.3 TvR and 1,211 units.





Pakistan’s Air Force (PAF), despite its frequent assertions of aerial dominance, was ranked 18th. It achieved a TvR of 46.3, narrowly surpassing Germany’s Air Force at 46.2. The PAF’s fleet size stood at 879 aircraft units. This position reflects Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese-supplied aircraft such as the JF-17 and J-10C, alongside its ageing US-supplied F-16s. The ranking suggests that while Pakistan has a sizeable fleet, its overall capability mix and modernisation levels lag behind India.





The WDMMA rankings also separately assessed aviation assets of naval and army divisions. The Indian Navy, with 232 aircraft units, was ranked 27th with a TvR of 41.2. The Indian Army, operating 540 units, was placed 36th with a TvR of 30.0. China’s Navy aviation branch was ranked 15th with 436 units and a TvR of 49.3, while the PLA’s army aviation came 35th with 1,188 units and a TvR of 31.3. Pakistan’s Navy and Army aviation did not feature in the list, indicating limited aerial assets outside its air force.





The rankings covered 107 air services worldwide. At the bottom were Syria and Afghanistan, reflecting their limited operational capabilities. Other notable entries in the top ten included Japan at eighth with 58.1 TvR and 756 units, Israel at ninth with 56.3 TvR and 581 units, and France at tenth with 55.3 TvR and 511 units. Russia, France, and Israel—all key defence partners of India—were thus firmly within the top tier.





The WDMMA’s methodology goes beyond counting aircraft. It evaluates quality, balance of inventory, special mission capabilities, and local aerospace industry strength. This explains why India, with fewer aircraft than China, ranks higher due to its modernisation drive, including Rafale fighters and indigenous Tejas jets, alongside strong logistical support and training infrastructure.





Pakistan’s position at 18th underscores its challenges. While it has sought to modernise through Chinese partnerships, including potential acquisitions of J-35 stealth fighters, its current fleet composition and industrial base remain limited compared to India. The absence of naval and army aviation assets in the rankings further highlights Pakistan’s narrower scope of aerial capability.





The Global Air Powers Rankings top 10 list goes as follows:





Country Service TvR Aircraft Units United States Air Force 242.9 5,004 United States Navy 142.4 2,504 Russia Air Force 114.2 3,677 United States Army 112.6 4,333 United States Marines 85.3 1,211 India Air Force 69.4 1,716 China Air Force 63.8 3,733 Japan Air Force 58.1 756 Israel Air Force 56.3 581 France Air Force 55.3 511





Agencies







