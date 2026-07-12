



India’s naval modernisation drive is entering a decisive phase with three indigenous warship projects worth up to ₹1 lakh crore being prepared for launch. Sources indicate that the Indian Navy is advancing plans for Project-15C destroyers, Project-17B frigates, and Project-18A next-generation large surface combatants, which together will form the backbone of the future surface fleet.





These initiatives are being shaped against the backdrop of intensifying strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region, where India seeks to expand its maritime footprint and retain a qualitative edge.





Project-15C is the largest and most immediate of the three programs. Under this initiative, the Navy intends to construct four next-generation guided-missile destroyers at an estimated cost of around ₹50,000 crore.





The Ministry of Defence is expected to issue the Request for Proposal within the next year, with construction likely to commence three years thereafter, once design approvals and procurement clearances are secured.





These destroyers will build upon the capabilities of the Kolkata-class (Project-15A) and Visakhapatnam-class (Project-15B) destroyers, while integrating advanced sensors, electronic warfare suites, improved air defence systems, and enhanced strike capabilities.





Project-17B represents the second major undertaking, involving the construction of six advanced stealth frigates at a projected cost of ₹40,000 crore. The plan envisages Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) building three frigates, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) will construct the remaining three.





This distribution reflects the government’s policy of spreading naval construction across multiple shipyards to strengthen indigenous manufacturing capacity under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme. The RFP for Project-17B is expected within 18 months, with ship construction commencing about four years later, subject to procurement clearances.





Project-18A stands out as the most ambitious and complex of the three. The Navy aims to build six large surface combatants of 14,000–15,000 tons, making them among the biggest warships ever constructed in India.





These platforms are envisioned to deliver enhanced strike capability, robust air and missile defence, advanced command and control systems, and extended endurance for long-range missions. However, Project-18A remains at an early stage of planning, with the RFP anticipated only in the next three years. Given the scale and complexity of the design, construction is unlikely to begin before eight years.





These projects mark one of the largest investments in indigenous naval shipbuilding since the Project 15B destroyers and Project-17A stealth frigates. They come at a time when the Navy has consistently emphasised the need for a larger and better-equipped fleet to address emerging maritime security challenges, safeguard sea lines of communication, and provide net security in the Indian Ocean Region.





The expansion also aligns with India’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy, where naval presence and capability are increasingly critical.





For MDL, these projects reinforce its role as the premier shipyard for frontline warships, building on its legacy of delivering the Kolkata-class destroyers and currently constructing the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers and Nilgiri-class frigates.





GRSE’s inclusion in Project-17B highlights the government’s intent to balance workloads and enhance capacity across shipyards, ensuring that India’s naval industrial base is robust and diversified.





Together, Projects-15C, 17B, and 18A represent a transformative leap in India’s naval capability. They will not only strengthen deterrence and operational reach but also consolidate India’s position as a leading maritime power in the region. The scale of investment underscores the strategic priority accorded to naval modernisation, ensuring that the Indian Navy remains equipped to meet future challenges across the Indian Ocean and beyond.





Agencies







