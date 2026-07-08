



India’s TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet program has encountered a serious bottleneck due to delays in the supply of GE F404 engines. Production lines at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have been slowed, with several completed airframes awaiting engines before delivery to the Indian Air Force, TOI reported





What began as a logistical disruption has now exposed a deeper vulnerability in India’s defence ecosystem: dependence on foreign suppliers for critical propulsion technology.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has responded by reviving the long‑shelved Kaveri engine program. Originally conceived in the 1980s, the Kaveri project struggled with technological hurdles and was eventually side-lined.





However, the current crisis has provided fresh impetus to restart development under the banner of Kaveri 2.0. The aim is to create a viable indigenous turbofan engine that can eventually replace imported powerplants in frontline fighters.





If successful, Kaveri 2.0 would represent a landmark achievement in India’s aerospace industry. It would reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, insulate the country from supply chain shocks, and provide strategic autonomy in defence planning.





The engine is expected to be tailored to Indian operational conditions, including high‑altitude bases and extreme climates, giving it an edge in regional deployments.





The program is not limited to Tejas alone. Future combat aircraft such as the stealth‑oriented Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and the unmanned Ghatak UCAV are also expected to benefit from indigenous propulsion. A successful Kaveri would therefore underpin multiple strands of India’s long‑term air-power modernisation strategy.





The revival of the Kaveri effort is being positioned as part of the broader Make in India initiative. Hundreds of domestic firms are expected to contribute to the supply chain, from metallurgy and composites to avionics and control systems. This ecosystem could create a sustainable industrial base for aerospace technology, reducing costs and ensuring faster upgrades.





Defence analysts note that while the GE F404 remains indispensable in the immediate term, the crisis has accelerated India’s determination to achieve self‑reliance.





The Kaveri 2.0 program is being prioritised with increased funding, international collaboration for niche technologies, and a renewed focus on overcoming past shortcomings. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment is leading the effort, with timelines aimed at achieving operational readiness in the next decade.





India’s journey towards indigenous engine development has been long and fraught with setbacks. Yet the current situation demonstrates how external vulnerabilities can catalyse internal innovation. If the Kaveri 2.0 succeeds, it will not only power Tejas but also symbolise India’s emergence as a nation capable of designing, manufacturing, and sustaining advanced combat aircraft engines.





Agencies







