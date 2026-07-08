



Reports indicate that GE Aerospace has delivered the seventh F404‑IN20 turbofan engine to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, marking a significant milestone in the TEJAS MK-1A program.





This delivery provides fresh momentum to the Light Combat Aircraft production line, which had been slowed by earlier supply chain disruptions.





The arrival of this engine is expected to accelerate the final assembly process and help HAL overcome the setbacks that have delayed induction into the Indian Air Force.





The F404‑IN20 engine, capable of producing approximately 84 kilonewtons of thrust, powers both the TEJAS MK-1 and the upgraded MK-1A variants. Delays in engine shipments over the past two years have been the primary bottleneck preventing HAL from meeting the IAF’s strict timelines.





With this seventh unit now in hand, HAL can proceed with the integration of propulsion systems into airframes that have already been prepared for final assembly and flight evaluation.





HAL has proactively constructed around 30 fully equipped airframes that are currently stationed on assembly lines awaiting engines. The TEJAS MK-1A program is central to the modernisation of the IAF’s combat capabilities and India’s broader aerospace self‑reliance goals.





The original ₹48,000 crore contract covered 83 MK-1A fighters and 99 GE engines. More recently, the government cleared an additional acquisition of 97 aircraft, expanding the total planned fleet to 180 fighters and requiring a further 113 engines from GE.





In response to earlier logistical challenges, GE Aerospace has confirmed that it is expanding its manufacturing capacity for the F404‑IN20 line. The company has assured stakeholders that deliveries will increase steadily, with commitments to supply between 24 and 26 engines annually starting in 2026. This ramp‑up is expected to empower HAL to expand production volumes significantly over the coming years.





The integration of engines remains the critical step in the assembly process. While airframes, radar systems, avionics, and electronic warfare suites are already prepared, the aircraft cannot advance to final integration and flight trials without the engine installed. The timely arrival of propulsion units therefore dictates the pace at which HAL can roll out completed fighters to the IAF.





To accommodate the expected surge in engine supplies, HAL has established multiple assembly lines across Bengaluru and Nashik. This expansion of operational capacity positions the company to increase the frequency of aircraft roll‑outs and conduct the necessary flight trials to clear them for service.





Industry experts believe that if GE maintains its promised delivery schedule, HAL could begin handing over the first batch of TEJAS MK-1A fighters by late 2026, a timeline that would significantly strengthen the IAF’s operational readiness.





The acquisition of the seventh engine is an encouraging step forward, but the long‑term success of the TEJAS MK-1A program depends on GE’s ability to provide a consistent and uninterrupted supply of engines. If the accelerated delivery schedule materialises, HAL will be able to meet its targets and deliver on India’s urgent defence requirements, reinforcing the country’s push towards aerospace self‑reliance.





Agencies







