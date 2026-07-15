



Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh on Wednesday reaffirmed that India has remained a consistent supporter of the Palestinian cause.





He emphasised that New Delhi’s backing for a two-state solution and its continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees reflects both humanitarian and political commitment to international law.





Speaking to ANI, Abu Shawesh said India’s position on the two-state solution has remained steadfast and that it has consistently supported Palestine-related resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly. He explained that India backs approximately 12 to 14 resolutions annually, all of which concern the Palestinian question.





The Palestinian question has been a foundational and continuously debated issue at the United Nations since 1947. It centres on the legal status of the Palestinian territories, the realisation of Palestinian self-determination, and the pursuit of a two-state solution.





Abu Shawesh stressed that India’s position is “steadfast, very clear, crystal clear.” He added that India has always supported the two-state solution and expressed confidence that it will continue to do so as the only viable option on the table.





Responding to a question on India’s continued funding to UNRWA while some countries have reduced or suspended their contributions, Abu Shawesh said New Delhi’s support goes beyond financial assistance. He argued that it demonstrates India’s commitment to international law and Palestinian rights.





He noted that the United States had completely cut funding to UNRWA and alleged that campaigns were underway in some countries to undermine and dismantle the UN agency. He explained that India’s financial support carries political significance, reinforcing the right of the Palestinian people to return and upholding international law.





Abu Shawesh expressed appreciation for India’s stance, describing it not merely as a financial move but as a political alignment with international law. He said this reflects India’s recognition of the importance of UNRWA’s existence and its role in safeguarding Palestinian rights.





Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched India’s candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. In his address, he highlighted India’s growing role as a donor to UNRWA.





He announced additional commitments made at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels, including the establishment of a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre, and a vocational training institute for Palestine. These initiatives, he said, are consistent with India’s longstanding support for a two-state solution.





Meanwhile, India reaffirmed its traditional foreign policy stance by backing Palestine’s bid for full United Nations membership. It reiterated its commitment to a negotiated resolution to the protracted conflict in the region.





India’s diplomatic position was conveyed by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, during the ministerial meeting of the Palestine Donor Group in Brussels. The high-level session brought together delegates from the European Union, its member nations, Palestine, international partners, and financial organisations to deliberate on financial backing for the Palestinian Authority and the delivery of humanitarian aid.





At the forum, Ranganathan emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people. She reaffirmed India’s continued support for a two-state solution and Palestine’s membership of the United Nations.





Highlighting India’s constructive role, the MEA noted that New Delhi has consistently backed a vision of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law. This position reflects India’s enduring commitment to both humanitarian principles and international diplomacy.





ANI







