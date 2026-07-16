



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has declared that Tehran has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States, stressing that the Islamic Republic is focused entirely on defence amid escalating military confrontation in West Asia.





His remarks underscore Iran’s rejection of the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington last month, which Tehran now considers void due to alleged American violations.





Baghaei made the statement on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media Press TV, asserting that Iran would not return to the negotiating table while the United States continues to breach its commitments under the June 17 MoU. He emphasised that Iran’s position is rooted in principle, noting that mutual agreements lose validity when one party fails to uphold its obligations.





He explained that the MoU was intended as a set of reciprocal commitments, but Washington’s failure to act in good faith from the outset prompted Tehran to reconsider its own responsibilities. He accused the United States of bad faith and breach of promise beginning from the very first article of the agreement, thereby undermining the credibility of the accord.





Responding to US claims that ongoing military operations would compel Tehran to resume talks, Baghaei dismissed the notion, reiterating that Iran’s priority is defence. He warned that the country’s armed forces would respond with full force to any aggression, declaring that if Iran is struck, it will strike back.





His remarks came as US military strikes continued on coastal areas in southern Iran. Washington has justified these operations as measures to degrade Iranian military capabilities allegedly threatening commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has rejected these allegations, insisting that responsibility for managing transit through the strait was delegated to Tehran under Article 5 of the 14‑point MoU.





Baghaei highlighted that there is broad domestic support within Iran for resisting US pressure, framing the confrontation as a matter of sovereignty and national dignity. He stressed that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to defend the nation against any aggressor, reinforcing Tehran’s narrative of resilience against external coercion.





The escalation comes after US military operations targeted Iranian infrastructure and maritime assets, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran on American bases in the region. These developments have deepened mistrust and further eroded the possibility of renewed dialogue, leaving the MoU effectively defunct.





Additional reports suggest that the confrontation has widened beyond the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian missile units conducting drills in southern provinces and US naval forces reinforcing their presence in the Gulf. Analysts warn that the breakdown of the MoU could trigger a prolonged cycle of retaliation, destabilising regional security and threatening global energy supplies.





Iranian officials have also pointed to Washington’s re-imposition of sanctions and interference with shipping lanes as evidence of repeated breaches.





They argue that the United States never intended to honour the agreement, viewing it instead as a tactical pause to regroup militarily. This perception has hardened Tehran’s stance, making negotiations increasingly unlikely.





The situation remains volatile, with both sides entrenched in their positions. Iran insists that defence is its sole priority, while Washington continues military operations under the justification of protecting international commerce. The risk of escalation into full‑scale conflict looms large, with regional stability hanging precariously in the balance.





ANI







