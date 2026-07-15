



In a significant development, Russia has offered India the possibility of using its advanced aircraft engine technologies to support the development of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, Russian media reported





The proposal centres on transferring engineering expertise and design solutions derived from the AL-51F1 engine, also known as “Product 30,” which was created for the Su-57 stealth fighter.





This offer does not involve supplying a complete power plant but rather sharing the experience and technical knowledge gained during Russia’s own engine development. Such cooperation could help India overcome one of the most difficult challenges in building a fifth-generation fighter: the creation of a powerful and reliable indigenous engine.





The AL-51F1 represents a new generation of propulsion systems. It incorporates a digital control system and a plasma ignition system, which enhances reliability and operational efficiency. These innovations mark a significant leap forward compared to earlier Russian engines.





The engine can deliver approximately 11,000 kilogram-force of thrust in non-afterburning mode and up to 18,000 kilogram-force with the afterburner engaged. These performance figures enable the Su-57 to sustain high speeds and manoeuvrability during combat missions, giving it a decisive edge in aerial engagements.





Russia hopes to use the lessons learned from developing the Su-57’s engine as a technological foundation for discussions about participation in India’s AMCA program. For India, mastering engine technology remains one of the most complex aspects of building a stealth fighter, as such expertise requires decades of accumulated engineering experience.





The AMCA project envisions a twin-engine, low-observable combat aircraft equipped with modern avionics, advanced weapons systems, and reduced radar signature. While India has made progress in airframe design and stealth technologies, the absence of a suitable indigenous engine continues to be a limiting factor in the program’s timeline.





India has explored multiple avenues to address this challenge, including cooperation with Western manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and Safran, as well as indigenous efforts led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





However, the scale of technological complexity means that external collaboration remains essential to accelerate progress.





Russia’s willingness to share its expertise in next-generation propulsion could provide India with a valuable opportunity to bridge its technological gap. If realised, such cooperation would not only strengthen the AMCA program but also deepen the long-standing defence partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.





Agencies







