



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held a series of bilateral discussions with senior leaders from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Myanmar ahead of the BIMSTEC Security Summit scheduled in New Delhi on Thursday.





The meetings were aimed at strengthening cooperation across defence and security fronts while also exchanging perspectives on pressing global developments.





Ajit Doval met Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs. Their talks focused on defence, security, and maritime cooperation, with both sides also reviewing regional and global security matters. Maritime security has been a recurring theme in India-Sri Lanka exchanges, particularly in the context of the Indian Ocean’s evolving strategic environment.





In his discussions with Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary General of the National Security Council of Thailand, Doval reviewed bilateral security cooperation. The leaders explored ways to further strengthen the India-Thailand strategic partnership, including cooperation in intelligence sharing, law enforcement, connectivity, and the establishment of new institutional mechanisms. Thailand’s role as a key ASEAN member adds weight to its partnership with India in the Indo-Pacific framework.





Ajit Doval also met U Tin Aung San, National Security Adviser of Myanmar, where the two sides reviewed bilateral security cooperation and exchanged views on regional security matters. Myanmar’s geographical position and its shared border with India make it a crucial partner in addressing cross-border challenges, including insurgency and connectivity projects.





In addition, Doval held talks with Brigadier General Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam (Retd), Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The meeting underscored India’s continuing efforts to deepen its partnership with Bangladesh, particularly in defence and security cooperation. Bangladesh remains a vital neighbour in India’s strategic calculus, with shared concerns over terrorism, maritime security, and regional stability.





These meetings with key leaders highlight India’s intent to consolidate its partnerships across the neighbourhood as it prepares to host the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers’ Meeting. The summit, scheduled for July 16 in New Delhi, will bring together security chiefs from the BIMSTEC member states to deliberate on collective approaches to regional and global security challenges.





BIMSTEC, a regional organisation established on 6 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, initially began as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation).





It was later renamed BIMSTEC following the admission of Myanmar on 22 December 1997, and further expanded with Bhutan and Nepal joining in February 2004.





Today, BIMSTEC comprises seven member states and serves as a vital platform for cooperation in economic, security, and connectivity domains, linking South Asia and Southeast Asia.





India’s hosting of the BIMSTEC Security Summit reflects its growing emphasis on regional security cooperation and its role as a driver of collective resilience in the Bay of Bengal region. The summit is expected to reinforce mechanisms for intelligence sharing, maritime security collaboration, and counter-terrorism strategies, while also addressing emerging challenges such as cyber threats and transnational crime.





ANI







