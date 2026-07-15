



Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh has strongly endorsed India’s candidature for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, stressing that the Council requires the inclusion of more major countries to reflect contemporary global realities.





He stated that India deserves to be a permanent member, not merely a non-permanent one for limited terms.





He emphasised that Palestine’s position on this matter is clear and that the majority of nations support the rehabilitation of the Security Council, including revisiting its charter and rules to accommodate new permanent members. He expressed confidence that India fully deserves such a role.





Abu Shawesh explained that the process of Palestine’s own bid for full UN membership involves three stages. The first step, submission of the request to the Secretary-General, has already been completed.





The third step, final approval by the General Assembly, is not expected to pose difficulties. However, the second stage, requiring the Security Council to recommend Palestine’s admission, has repeatedly been blocked by the United States. He alleged that Washington’s support for Israel has been the principal obstacle preventing Palestine’s membership despite broad international backing.





He noted that the United States has consistently obstructed the process at the Security Council, thereby preventing the General Assembly from taking the final decision. He described this as the main barrier to Palestine’s aspirations, underscoring that the issue lies not with the UN system itself but with the political stance of one member state.





Earlier this week, India reaffirmed its traditional foreign policy position by backing Palestine’s bid for full UN membership. At the forum, India’s representative Ranganathan highlighted New Delhi’s long-standing partnership with the Palestinian people and reiterated support for a negotiated two-state solution.





India emphasised that Israel and Palestine should live side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law. The Ministry of External Affairs also underlined India’s constructive role in supporting Palestine’s membership and its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the protracted conflict.





India’s support for Palestine’s UN membership and Palestine’s reciprocal endorsement of India’s permanent UNSC seat reflect a deepening of bilateral ties and shared perspectives on global governance. Both nations have consistently advocated reforms of the Security Council to make it more representative and effective in addressing present-day challenges.





The Palestinian envoy’s remarks highlight the convergence of interests between New Delhi and Ramallah in pushing for a more inclusive and equitable international order.





ANI







