



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand on Saturday, departing from Auckland after a landmark visit that elevated India-New Zealand ties to a Strategic Partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the journey as one that deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships and shaped a shared future. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon personally came to the airport to see off his Indian counterpart.





The two-day official visit to New Zealand, held on 10–11 July, marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades. Modi was accorded a traditional Maori welcome at Government House in Auckland, complete with ceremonial rituals symbolising peace and respect, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour.





Extensive bilateral discussions were held in restricted and delegation-level formats, covering trade, investment, defence, maritime cooperation, agriculture, education, sports, tourism, culture, innovation and people-to-people ties.





The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a Strategic Partnership and adopted the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030, a comprehensive framework guiding cooperation across ministries and stakeholders.





PM Modi emphasised that 2026 had already been a landmark year, with the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement earlier in record time and now the elevation of ties. He declared India’s ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030.





Eighteen key outcomes were announced. Defence and maritime security featured prominently, with a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Cooperation between India’s Ministry of Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force, an Implementation Arrangement on Hydrography and Nautical Cartography, and an Arrangement on Mutual Logistics Support between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force. A Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was also established.





Disaster management cooperation was strengthened through a Memorandum of Cooperation between India’s National Disaster Management Authority and New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency, focusing on earthquake resilience, tsunami preparedness and coastal hazard mitigation. Agriculture and livestock collaboration was advanced through a Memorandum of Cooperation on Animal Husbandry and Dairying.





Tourism ties were boosted with a Memorandum of Arrangement encouraging direct non-stop flights between the two countries. A Joint Action Plan on Sport was unveiled, while cultural and heritage cooperation was expanded through agreements between India’s National Maritime Heritage Complex and the New Zealand Maritime Museum, and a broader Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation.





The Strategic Partnership also included commitments to double bilateral trade to NZD 7 billion by 2030, ensure effective implementation of the Free Trade Agreement, and establish a Maritime Security Dialogue.





New Zealand joined the maritime security pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative to combat illegal fishing. In clean energy, New Zealand joined the Global Biofuels Alliance.





Agricultural innovation was advanced through a Kiwifruit Action Plan and Centres of Excellence in Nagaland and Uttarakhand. Scientific cooperation was strengthened through an MoU between India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research and the University of Canterbury, focusing on Antarctic research. Food technology collaboration was enhanced through an agreement between NIFTEM-Kundli and Massey University.





The Joint Statement reflected an ambitious long-term vision, aiming to strengthen cooperation mechanisms, explore new opportunities across sectors and enhance coordination on regional and multilateral issues.





PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia earlier in the week reaffirmed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with President Prabowo Subianto, with wide-ranging talks on political ties, defence, trade, technology and maritime cooperation. A highlight was the joint inauguration of the restoration project of the 1,000-year-old Prambanan Temple, underscoring shared civilizational links.





In Australia, Modi participated in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The summit produced a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, expanded collaboration in Indo-Pacific security and military interoperability, and finalised arrangements for the export of Australian uranium to India under IAEA safeguards.





Albanese also announced that the Big Bash League 2026–27 season would begin in India, with Chennai hosting the opening fixture in December, marking the first BBL match outside Australia. Cooperation in critical minerals, clean energy, trade and investment was also expanded.





The three-nation tour thus delivered significant outcomes across trade, technology, security, education, innovation and cultural exchanges, reinforcing India’s role as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





ANI







