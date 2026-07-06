



DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment in Bangalore is steadily advancing its next-generation Active Electronically Scanned Array systems, which are set to redefine India’s radar capabilities across both airborne and naval platforms.





These systems are built around sophisticated Transmit Receiver Units and phased array subsystems, designed to deliver superior range, precision beam-steering, and robust electronic counter-countermeasures against adversary jamming.





The active phased array subsystems being developed employ hundreds to thousands of radiating elements, each supported by advanced monolithic microwave integrated circuits.





This architecture enables instantaneous electronic beam-steering, allowing radars to track multiple targets simultaneously while adapting to hostile electronic warfare environments. Such flexibility is vital for modern combat scenarios where adversaries deploy stealth aircraft and advanced jamming techniques.





A key innovation lies in the Low Band Active Antenna Array Transmit Receiver Unit. Operating in lower frequency bands, these modules provide long-range detection and enhanced penetration through atmospheric conditions, while also excelling at clutter rejection.





This makes them particularly effective in maritime surveillance and in detecting low-observable aerial threats that operate at extended ranges.





Environmental Stress Screening qualification is another critical milestone for these radar subsystems. By passing ESS, prototypes demonstrate their ability to withstand extreme vibrations, rapid thermal fluctuations, and battlefield shocks.





This ensures that the systems remain reliable under the harshest operational conditions, a necessity for both airborne fighters and naval warships.





These developments are not isolated efforts but form part of DRDO’s broader radar initiatives. The work directly supports flagship projects such as the Uttam AESA radar for the Tejas Mk2 fighter and the newly conceptualised Shared Aperture multi-function arrays.





Shared Aperture technology allows a single radar face to perform multiple roles, including surveillance, tracking, and communication, thereby reducing system weight and improving efficiency.





The integration of these subsystems into India’s indigenous aerospace and naval programmes represents a transformative leap in capability. For the Air Force, it means fighters equipped with sensors that rival or surpass imported systems, while for the Navy, it ensures warships can maintain situational awareness in contested waters.





Together, these advances strengthen India’s layered defence architecture and contribute to the nation’s strategic goal of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





Agencies







