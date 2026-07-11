



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, underscored the cultural synergy between India and the indigenous Maori community of New Zealand.





He emphasised that the shared values of respect for nature, community, and sustainability between India and the Maori people could form the foundation of a new model for inclusive and sustainable global trade.





He expressed special gratitude to Maori business leaders, noting that the newly concluded India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) had carved out special provisions for Maori enterprises, thereby recognising their unique role in the bilateral economic partnership.





The Prime Minister highlighted that both Indian and Kiwi business communities were being elevated to a strategic partnership. He praised the Maori business sector, which operates across a wide spectrum of commercial and export markets. Traditionally strong in agribusiness, fisheries, and forestry, Maori enterprises have expanded into tourism, real estate, professional services, and green energy.





Their economy is distinct for being intergenerational, sustainability-focused, and community-driven. Maori businesses deal extensively in dairy, sheep, beef, and kiwifruit, with major entities such as Moana New Zealand playing a central role. These enterprises rely heavily on international exports, with Asia being a key trading partner.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a traditional Maori ‘powhiri’ ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland. He described the experience as deeply moving and shared his sentiments on social media, calling it a reflection of New Zealand’s rich heritage and traditions.





This ceremonial welcome symbolised the depth of cultural respect and mutual admiration between the two nations.





During delegation-level talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Modi hailed the swift conclusion of the India–New Zealand FTA, describing it as a remarkable achievement and a global first in terms of speed.





He noted the historic significance of his visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades, and expressed gratitude for Luxon’s leadership in fast-tracking the trade pact. Modi recalled Luxon’s visit to India during the Holi festival last year, which he said had added “new colours” to the bilateral relationship, and now both nations were binding their ties through a Strategic Partnership.





The Prime Minister stressed that India and New Zealand are natural partners, bound by shared democratic values and common interests as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific.





He expressed confidence that the enhanced partnership would contribute meaningfully to global peace, stability, and security. He described the relationship as one that could act as a catalyst for peace and global well-being.





Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties, Modi is scheduled to address a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora in Auckland later in the day. His visit, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon, began on Friday when he was warmly received by the New Zealand leader. This visit, coupled with the FTA, is expected to generate fresh momentum in trade, cultural exchange, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.





Agencies







