



India is moving towards a major transformation in its missile production ecosystem. After the ASTRA MK-2 program was identified as the first indigenous missile to be opened for private-sector manufacturing, reports now suggest that the Pralay tactical ballistic missile may also be included under this framework.





This would mark another significant step in expanding private participation in strategic weapons development.





The Pralay missile is a short-range tactical ballistic system with a range of approximately 500 kilometres. It is capable of flying at speeds six times faster than the speed of sound, making it a formidable weapon in India’s arsenal.





Designed for precision strikes, Pralay is considered a vital component of India’s modern Integrated Rocket Force, which is being developed to strengthen deterrence and rapid-response capabilities against regional threats.





Allowing private companies to participate in the production of Pralay would mirror the policy shift seen with ASTRA MK-2. It would help scale up manufacturing capacity, reduce bottlenecks associated with state-run monopolies, and accelerate delivery timelines for the armed forces.





Firms such as Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, TATA Advanced Systems, and Solar Industries are expected to be among the contenders for contracts, given their growing role in defence manufacturing. This move would also align with the broader Make in India initiative, encouraging domestic industry to take on more responsibility in strategic sectors.





Alongside missile production, India is simultaneously enhancing its air defence capabilities. A joint program with Israel is underway to develop long-range surface-to-air missiles, which will provide layered protection against aerial threats. These systems are expected to complement existing indigenous solutions such as Akash and the upcoming XRSAM, creating a robust multi-tiered defence shield.





India is also set to receive the fifth regiment of the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system by November.





The S-400 is one of the most advanced surface-to-air missile systems in the world, capable of tracking and neutralising multiple targets including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 400 kilometres.





The induction of the fifth unit will complete India’s contracted order, significantly strengthening its air defence posture against adversaries.





The combination of opening missile production to private firms, advancing joint development with Israel, and inducting the final S-400 regiment reflects a comprehensive strategy. India is not only diversifying its defence industrial base but also ensuring that its armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge systems to meet both current and future challenges.





This integrated approach underscores the country’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence while simultaneously building a credible deterrent across multiple domains.





Agencies







