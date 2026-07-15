



The UK-India Free Trade Agreement, described as one of the biggest trade deals of modern times, officially came into force on Wednesday. The agreement marks a transformative moment in bilateral economic relations, immediately impacting trade worth £48 billion in 2025.





Consumers in both countries will now benefit from cheaper, quicker, and easier access to a wide range of British and Indian products and services.





To commemorate this historic occasion, a special package of select British goods arrived at the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai aboard a British Airways flight. The ceremonial unveiling was conducted by Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and David Wright, British Airways’ General Manager in India. The package symbolised the new opportunities unlocked under the agreement and contained goods benefiting from reduced tariffs, including cosmetics, food products, and alcoholic beverages.





Harjinder Kang hailed the moment as a watershed in the UK-India partnership. He emphasised that the landmark trade deal was designed to deliver benefits to businesses and consumers from day one, making trade cheaper, quicker, and easier. He expressed excitement about the opportunities that would now be available to both nations.





David Wright underlined the importance of India as one of British Airways’ most significant markets. He noted the airline’s long history of connecting people, businesses, and cultures across the UK and India. With 63 flights each week, set to increase to 70 by the end of summer, British Airways plays a vital role in strengthening economic and cultural ties.





Wright described the agreement as a milestone that reinforces the long-term potential of one of the world’s most dynamic international corridors. He affirmed the airline’s pride in supporting the deal and its commitment to deepening links with India.





From today, 99 per cent of Indian goods entering the UK and 90 per cent of UK goods entering India will either be duty-free or subject to reduced tariffs. This sweeping liberalisation will benefit sectors including automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, creative industries, and medical technology. It represents the most significant milestone yet in the bilateral economic partnership.





To mark the occasion, celebratory events and activations are being hosted by the UK Government across India and the UK. Business receptions are planned in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and at Lancaster House in London, underscoring the scale of the achievement and the enthusiasm surrounding it.





In the long term, the agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually. It is projected to increase Indian GDP by £5.1 billion and UK GDP by £4.8 billion every year. These figures highlight the transformative potential of the deal, which is set to reshape economic engagement between the two countries and deliver lasting benefits across multiple sectors.





ANI







