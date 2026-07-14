



The Indian Army’s announcement that the Zorawar Light Battle Tank requires additional protection is unsurprising.





The tank currently weighs around 25 tonnes, and the Army intends to raise its armour to NATO-level standards capable of defeating 25 mm and 30 mm FSAPDS rounds, as per a report by Observer Research Foundation.





At present, the Zorawar’s armour is limited to STANAG Level 4, which only protects against small- to medium-intensity mines, artillery fragments, and machine gun fire. This leaves the tank vulnerable, and three critical variables demand close analysis.





A technical comparison with China’s Type-15 Light Tank is essential. The Indian Army’s pursuit of stronger armour must be measured against proven benchmarks. The Type-15 demonstrates that survivability can be achieved through modular armour rather than sheer weight. The Indian Army must also ensure that any increase in the Zorawar’s weight aligns with its Land Warfare Doctrine, which emphasises mobility and agility.





Frequent shifts in technical requirements risk delaying the tank’s induction into the Order of Battle, potentially leaving it stuck in prototype status. Finally, advanced materials offer a path to enhanced protection without compromising mobility, creating opportunities for India’s domestic industry and strengthening supply chain resilience.





The Type-15 provides a useful model. It is powered by a 1,000-horsepower diesel engine and features hydropneumatic suspension for navigating difficult terrain. Armed with a 105 mm gun capable of firing both conventional shells and anti-tank missiles, it can penetrate 500 mm of rolled homogeneous armour when using FSAPDS rounds. Its digitised fire-control system integrates a laser for detecting and warning against incoming ATGMs.





Most importantly, its modular armour allows flexible integration of composite armour and ERA. With a combat weight of 36 tonnes, the Type-15 is not particularly light but remains effective in high-altitude terrain such as Ladakh’s Depsang Plains. For India, adopting modular armour would allow future Zorawar variants to incorporate upgrades without excessive weight penalties.





Doctrinal compatibility is critical. India’s Land Warfare Doctrine of 2018 calls for highly mobile and agile forces. The Zorawar must remain consistent with these principles. Engine performance is directly linked to weight, as fuel consumption rises with heavier platforms.





If the Zorawar becomes overweight, it will undermine the very purpose of its development. The Army must therefore avoid compromising operational mobility in pursuit of protection.





Advances in materials science provide a solution. Ceramic armour offers superior protection-to-weight ratios, being lighter, stronger, and highly resistant to ballistic pressure. Adoption can be staged, beginning with alumina, then zirconia-toughened alumina, silicon carbide, and finally boron carbide.





Each stage improves hardness, reduces weight, and enhances ballistic resistance. With ceramic plating and composites, the Zorawar could achieve NATO STANAG Level 5 and potentially Level 6 protection, ensuring scalability and efficiency.





Domestic industry has a vital role. Indian companies are increasingly engaged in advanced materials research, and procurement from MSMEs specialising in ceramics would strengthen supply chain sovereignty.





This would reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, increase indigenous content, and align with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Expanding domestic capabilities will also drive innovation, improve cost-effectiveness, and ensure a steady stream of commercial activity.





Ultimately, the Zorawar’s success depends on its ability to balance protection with mobility. Its performance in mountainous terrain will hinge on manoeuvrability and doctrinal compatibility. Future variants must remain upgradable to match or exceed Chinese counterparts.





By leveraging advanced ceramic materials, India can enhance the Zorawar’s protection without compromising mobility or engine efficiency. This approach ensures that survivability and agility coexist, securing the tank’s role as a credible and effective platform for high-altitude operations.





Agencies







