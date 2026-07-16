



US forces have confirmed disabling the Curacao‑flagged oil tanker M/T Belma with Hellfire missiles after it ignored repeated warnings while transiting towards Iran’s Kharg Island, marking the first vessel disabled under the newly resumed blockade. The incident coincided with fresh US airstrikes on Iranian military targets, escalating tensions in the Gulf.





The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on 15 July its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.





The vessel, identified as M/T Belma and flagged in Curacao, was tracked as it moved through international waters towards Kharg Island, Iran’s principal oil export terminal. Despite multiple warnings, the tanker allegedly continued its course, prompting US forces to act.





A US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack, disabling the vessel without sinking it. CENTCOM confirmed that the ship is no longer transiting to Iran. This marks the first non‑compliant vessel disabled since Washington reinstated its naval blockade earlier this week.





During the first 24 hours of enforcement, US forces redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non‑compliant vessel, underscoring the seriousness of the renewed restrictions.





The blockade was resumed on 14 July at 4 pm Eastern Time, targeting vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The US military stated that it remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance with the maritime restrictions. The renewed enforcement is part of Washington’s broader program of economic and military pressure on Tehran, particularly focused on Kharg Island, which historically handles the majority of Iran’s crude oil exports.





Earlier on 15 July, US forces launched a second wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military capabilities that Washington claims are being used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.





CENTCOM reported that the strikes were carried out at 3 pm Eastern Time under the direction of the Commander in Chief. The operations aimed at degrading Iranian military infrastructure, including coastal defence systems, missile launch sites, and drone facilities.





Iranian media reported explosions in the southern cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar following the strikes, though it remains unclear whether these were directly linked to US operations. Reports also indicated that Iranian retaliation included missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, intensifying the regional confrontation. Casualty figures released by Iranian officials suggested that more than 35 people had been killed and over 300 wounded in recent US strikes.





The blockade and strikes come amid a fragile ceasefire that has already collapsed, with both sides trading threats. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that energy exports from the Middle East could be halted entirely if the blockade continues, declaring that “the export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one.” US President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran is ready to strike a peace deal but has simultaneously vowed that military operations will continue “until I say enough.”





The disabling of M/T Belma highlights the strategic importance of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz, both vital to global commerce and energy markets. Disruptions in these waterways risk driving up oil prices and destabilising international shipping. The US military’s actions signal a determination to enforce its blockade program rigorously, even as the risk of escalation into broader conflict grows.





ANI







