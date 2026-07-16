



The United States launched a second wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, intensifying military operations in the Gulf region. According to the US Central Command, the strikes were carried out at 3 p.m. ET under the direction of the Commander in Chief.





The operation specifically targeted Iranian military capabilities that Washington claims are being used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.





CENTCOM stated that the strikes were designed to hold Iran accountable and to ensure the free passage of vessels through the international waterway, which remains vital to global commerce. The announcement underscored the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply is shipped.





Iranian media reported explosions in the southern cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar following the strikes. However, it remains unclear whether these explosions were directly linked to the US military action. The reports added to the uncertainty surrounding the scale and impact of the latest operations.





Earlier on Wednesday, US forces had conducted a separate round of strikes at 7:30 a.m. ET. That 90‑minute operation involved precision‑guided munitions targeting Iranian coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island.





CENTCOM confirmed that the earlier strikes had further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





The second wave of strikes followed this morning’s operation, signalling Washington’s determination to continue targeting what it describes as Iranian military capabilities posing a threat to free transit through the waterway. The dual operations on the same day highlight the scale of US military engagement in the region.





CENTCOM also confirmed that US forces redirected two commercial vessels attempting to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports. The command emphasised that the blockade, which was resumed on Tuesday, remains in full effect. It added that US forces are prepared to ensure compliance with the restrictions.





Since the blockade was reinstated 17 hours earlier, US forces have intercepted vessels attempting to run the blockade. CENTCOM stressed that the US military remains vigilant and prepared to enforce the restrictions.





The naval blockade specifically targets vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, further tightening pressure on Tehran.





CENTCOM noted that over 20 US naval warships and hundreds of military aircraft are currently deployed across the region as part of the blockade. This extensive deployment underscores Washington’s commitment to maintaining control over maritime traffic in one of the world’s most strategically significant waterways.





The latest developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions in West Asia, with the United States intensifying its military posture against Iran. The dual strikes and the enforcement of the naval blockade reflect Washington’s determination to counter Tehran’s influence and ensure the security of international shipping routes.





ANI







