



AADYAH Aerospace has emerged as one of India’s most distinctive private space engineering firms by focusing on the subsystems that make rockets and satellites manoeuvrable and reliable, as per this report





Unlike the more visible Start-Ups building launch vehicles or satellite constellations, AADYAH has concentrated on actuators, avionics, and control electronics, the hidden but vital components that ensure rockets can steer and satellites can orient themselves in orbit.





This niche has proven valuable in a sector where India’s private space industry has largely chased headline projects, leaving a gap for specialised subsystem suppliers.





The company was incorporated in Bangalore in April 2016 by six colleagues with extensive aerospace and defence experience. At the centre was Shaju Stephen, formerly MD and CEO of SENER Ingenieria y Sistemas’ Indian subsidiary, who became AADYAH’s Chairman and Managing Director.





Alongside him were Sunderarajan Varadan, a former Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy and ex-SENER executive who took on the role of CEO, and Dr. Pradeep Kumar, a retired ISRO Group Director with over four decades of propulsion expertise, who became CTO. The founding team also included Sabu Joseph, Amarnath Reddy, and Varun Kurup.





Together they held 75 percent of the company, reserving 25 percent for an employee stock ownership plan, an unusual structure in India’s aerospace sector. Their vision was to position AADYAH between large conglomerates like Tata and L&T and small subcontractors, offering design, prototyping, and manufacturing of complex subsystems rather than simple fabrication.









AADYAH’s portfolio includes thrust vector control systems, flex nozzle and flow control systems, and flight avionics for launch vehicles. On the satellite side, it produces onboard computers, electronics control units, reaction wheels, sun sensors, and star trackers.





It also engages in composite and precision manufacturing, such as carbon-fibre propellant tanks and satellite structural mechanisms. Defence-related R&D has included a prototype scramjet combustor under a DRDO contract.





The company has supplied hardware for astronaut training simulations under India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and counts ISRO among its clients. Its Bangalore facility houses advanced testing infrastructure for thrust vector control mechanisms, avionics, and electronics.





Revenue generation began in August 2018, with the first product shipped in September 2019 under a contract for a launch vehicle thrust vectoring system. AADYAH won a National Award for Technology Innovation in 2018 for spacecraft separation systems.





In 2021, it opened a North American subsidiary and secured its first international customer in Germany. Today, its customer base spans the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Israel, Singapore, and Australia, reflecting Western and Israeli firms’ growing reliance on India for cost-effective engineering. The company turned profitable in March 2025, reporting ₹1.47 crore profit in its latest financial year, despite a slight dip in operating revenue to ₹14.12 crore.





Funding has been consistent since its first institutional round in September 2017, when Keiretsu Forum’s Bangalore chapter led a seed investment of nearly $1 million. Over a dozen rounds have since raised more than $11 million from over a hundred investors, including SiriusOne, angel investors, and support from initiatives such as the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technology Innovation Fund, the Seraphim Space accelerator, and Stanford SEED. Its most recent Series A round in mid-2026 raised ₹31.5 crore (about $3.3 million), backed by Helios Holdings and others, lifting its valuation to around ₹206 crore. The capital is earmarked for a US acquisition to support international expansion and working capital.





Nearly ten years after its founding, AADYAH employs close to ninety people, many of them former ISRO and industry engineers. It has become one of India’s most consistently funded subsystem suppliers, proving that there is a durable business in being the company that the wider public may not know, but the industry cannot do without.





As India’s private launch and satellite ventures scale up, AADYAH’s strategy of focusing on critical subsystems is paying dividends, positioning it as a trusted partner in both domestic and international aerospace markets.





Agencies







