



Russia has formally submitted a proposal to India’s Defence Ministry for the acquisition of five additional S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ squadrons, valued at over ₹50,000 crore, ANI reported.





Deliveries are expected to begin three years after the deal is signed, strengthening India’s layered air defence network along both eastern and western fronts.





Russia’s proposal comes in direct response to India’s tender cleared in March this year, shortly after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor. The S-400 system had played a decisive role in that operation, neutralising multiple Pakistani surveillance and fighter aircraft while deterring others from flying within 200 kilometres of the Indian border.





Defence sources confirmed that the Russian response is now being processed, with the project estimated to cost more than ₹50,000 crore.





India has already received four of the five squadrons ordered under the original 2018 contract. The final squadron from that deal is expected to be delivered by November this year.





Deliveries under the new contract, once finalised, are likely to commence around three years after signing, reflecting the production and logistical timelines involved in such large-scale defence acquisitions.





The additional squadrons are expected to be deployed along both the eastern and western fronts, significantly enhancing India’s multi-layered air defence shield. This expansion is part of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which aims to create a nationwide integrated air defence network capable of countering threats from both Pakistan and China. The S-400 system, known for its ability to track and engage multiple aerial targets simultaneously, will form the long-range backbone of this shield.





Western Air Command chief Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra recently revealed that the S-400 achieved what may be the longest-ever recorded surface-to-air missile kill, destroying a Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft at a range of 314 kilometres.





He also confirmed that the system was responsible for downing several Pakistani fighter aircraft, including Chinese-supplied J-10s. Pakistan, in response, attempted to locate India’s S-400 batteries by deploying spies and activating sleeper cells during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the system’s strategic importance.





India is also procuring over 280 additional missiles for the S-400 systems to bolster its arsenal and ensure adequate interceptor availability for both existing and future squadrons. These missiles provide layered protection, with engagement ranges varying from short to long distances, enabling defence against diverse aerial threats including drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





Parallel to these imports, India is advancing its indigenous Project Kusha, which recently achieved a successful interception of a simulated target at 140 kilometres.





Project Kusha is designed to complement and eventually rival imported systems like the S-400, offering cost-effective long-range defence capabilities.





The integration of Project Kusha with imported systems under the Indian Air Command and Control System will enable coordinated operations and data sharing, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy.





The Russian proposal also reportedly includes discussions on potential technology transfer and maintenance support, which could involve Indian private sector participation.





This would align with India’s broader defence modernisation goals under the Make-in-India program, ensuring sustainability and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The acquisition of additional S-400 squadrons thus represents both an immediate operational boost and a long-term strategic investment. It consolidates India’s deterrence posture against regional adversaries while simultaneously advancing indigenous capabilities to secure future autonomy in air defence.





Agencies







