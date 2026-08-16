Addverb Tech and EndureAir Systems, two of India’s most promising deep‑tech companies, are joining forces to advance indigenous robotics and drone technology, combining Addverb’s expertise in automation with EndureAir’s cutting‑edge aerial systems.





This collaboration reflects India’s growing ambition to lead in physical AI, heavy‑lift UAVs, and defence‑grade drone innovation.





Addverb Technologies was founded in 2016 by former Asian Paints executives and has since grown into a global robotics and warehouse automation leader.





The company serves more than 350 customers across 25 countries, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Singapore and Australia. Its portfolio includes collaborative robots, quadrupeds, humanoids, and advanced automation solutions.





Addverb’s co‑founder and CEO, Sangeet Kumar, has emphasised that humans will remain central in the age of physical AI, with robotics designed to complement human capabilities rather than replace them. He has also stressed the importance of continuous skill development to keep pace with rapid technological change.





EndureAir Systems, incubated at IIT-Kanpur in 2018, has established itself as a pioneer in aerial robotics. The company has developed high‑altitude Kamikaze drones for Bharat Electronics Limited, designed specifically for India’s mountainous frontiers where thin air challenges conventional UAVs.





These loitering munitions combine endurance, payload capacity, and precision strike capabilities, making them suitable for anti‑radar suppression, anti‑vehicle attacks, and logistics interdiction.





EndureAir has also raised significant funding, including ₹13.5 crore in seed investment led by Asian Paints co‑promoter Jalaj Dani, with participation from Addverb’s founders.





More recently, it secured ₹30 crore in RDI funding from the Department of Science and Technology for its SABAL‑200 heavy‑lift drone platform, capable of carrying payloads up to 200 kg over 200 km with 2.5 hours endurance.





The SABAL‑200 represents a breakthrough in indigenous UAV development, combining a variable‑pitch rotor system with a turbocharged internal combustion engine to enable sustained heavy‑lift operations.





It is designed for both military and civilian applications, from high‑altitude defence logistics to cargo delivery in remote regions. EndureAir’s roadmap builds on earlier SABAL models, progressively increasing payload and range to meet demanding operational requirements.





The collaboration between Addverb and EndureAir is significant because it bridges ground‑based robotics and aerial systems, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of automation and unmanned platforms. Addverb’s global reach and expertise in robotics integration complement EndureAir’s specialised UAV capabilities, positioning the partnership to deliver solutions across defence, logistics, and industrial sectors.





This partnership also aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reducing dependence on imported platforms and fostering indigenous innovation.





By combining strengths, the two companies aim to push the boundaries of robotics and drone technology, opening opportunities for export markets while strengthening India’s defence and industrial infrastructure.





The broader context is that India’s defence and technology ecosystem is rapidly embracing autonomous systems, AI‑driven platforms, and indigenous manufacturing. With rising global interest in drones and robotics, collaborations like this are crucial to ensuring India remains competitive in the global race for physical AI and unmanned systems.





Agencies







