



President Vladimir Putin extended warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.





He hailed India’s remarkable progress across economic, social, scientific and technological spheres, emphasising that the country rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena.





Putin highlighted the strength of Russia-India relations, describing them as developing successfully in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership. He noted that Moscow and New Delhi are engaged in fruitful cooperation across a wide range of areas, coordinating closely within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS and other multilateral institutions.





He expressed confidence that the two countries would continue to strengthen their partnership. Putin stated that through joint efforts, Russia and India would comprehensively enhance their constructive partnership for the benefit of their peoples and in the interests of international security and stability.





His greetings coincided with ongoing deliberations between India and Russia to deepen cooperation along the Northern Sea Route, a vital Arctic maritime corridor that Moscow is seeking to develop into a major trade link between Europe and Asia.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that discussions on this corridor are already underway.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that connectivity remains central to India’s multi-faceted cooperation with Russia. He confirmed that India and Russia are actively engaged in discussions on the Northern Sea Route, which represents a strategic opportunity for India to expand trade and connectivity with Russia.





This initiative complements existing connectivity projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime route.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously underlined India’s long-term vision for maritime and Arctic collaboration. He stated that both nations would work with renewed energy on connectivity initiatives, while also focusing on training Indian sailors for Arctic navigation. This reflects India’s commitment to building expertise in navigating challenging Arctic conditions.





Beyond its commercial utility for trade and energy supplies, the Northern Sea Route occupies a pivotal position in regional development.





The resource-rich Arctic corridor is witnessing growing commercial adoption and increasing Asian market participation, cementing its role as a vital global shipping channel. For India, participation in this initiative not only strengthens bilateral ties with Russia but also enhances its strategic presence in emerging global trade routes.





ANI







